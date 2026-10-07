Towards a new European energy architecture
Europe’s future depends on the energy choices it makes today. Can Europe secure cleaner, more affordable and more reliable energy, and build the infrastructure its industries need, to face a more turbulent world? Join leading policymakers, business representatives and experts for the debate, and put your questions to them.
The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), with the support of the Hablamos de Europa initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, is organising a public debate on ‘Towards a New European Energy Architecture’ on 29 October 2026 at the European Commission Representation in Spain, in Madrid. The debate will bring together a distinguished line-up of speakers from EU institutions, national ministries, the energy sector and leading policy research organisations to discuss how Europe can strengthen its energy security, competitiveness and strategic autonomy.
Energy has once again moved to the centre of Europe’s security, competitiveness and strategic autonomy. Successive energy crises have exposed the risks associated with Europe’s dependence on imported fossil fuels. As a consequence, intensifying global competition over clean technologies, critical raw materials and strategic supply chains is reshaping the foundations of economic and geopolitical power. In this context, the energy transition turns into a strategic necessity for the European Union.
Despite progress in diversifying energy supplies and expanding renewables, Europe remains heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels, leaving it exposed to geopolitical shocks and international price volatility. Persistently high energy costs weigh on households and the competitiveness of European industry, while the shift towards electrification is moulding the demands placed on energy markets and infrastructure. Initiatives such as the Grids Package and the Electrification Action Plan are underway. Yet the strategic needs of the moment require a comprehensive rethink of Europe’s energy system and the building of a new architecture that makes it clean, competitive and secure, which will inevitably oblige policymakers to engage with trade-offs.
How can Europe build this new architecture, and what should policymakers and businesses prioritise? Which external dependencies can it accept, and where does it need greater control? How should it plan, finance and protect the infrastructure that an electrified economy depends on? And how can it enhance energy efficiency across the Union and better integrate markets and systems?
The programme will feature Fernando Sampedro, Secretary of State for the European Union; Daniel Calleja, Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Spain; Pedro Amaral Jorge, Chairman and CEO of the Iberian Energy Derivatives Exchange (OMIP Group); Paula Ceballos, Policy Analyst for Climate, Energy and Environment at the European Commission Representation in Spain; Susi Dennison, Director of the European Power programme and Senior Policy Fellow of ECFR; Gonzalo Escribano, Director of the Energy and Climate Programme at the Elcano Royal Institute; Noah Gordon, Senior Policy Fellow at ECFR; and Carla Hobbs, Head of the Madrid Office and Policy Fellow at ECFR.
The discussion will be structured around two panels. The first, taking place from 10.15 to 11.30, will focus on Europe’s energy security and sovereignty, exploring how to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and the role of renewables and electrification.The second, from 12.00 to 13.15h, will examine the infrastructure needed to build a new European energy architecture, including expanding electricity grids, strengthening cross-border interconnections and ensuring a more integrated and resilient energy system. Each panel will be followed by a Q&A session, giving audience members the opportunity to put their questions directly to the speakers.
The debate will take place at the European Commission Representation in Spain (Paseo de la Castellana, 46, 28046 Madrid). Attendance is subject to prior registration.
In-person event. Registration required. Register here