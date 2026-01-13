Think7 handover ceremony from Canada to France
Guests
- Agathe Demarais, Head, Geoeconomics and Tech and Senior Policy Fellow
- Susi Dennison, Senior Director for Talent and Transformation and Senior Policy Fellow
- José-Ignacio Torreblanca, Distinguished Policy Fellow
The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) and the Paris-based Institute of Sustainable Development and International Relations (IDDRI) will co-chair the Think7 (T7) in 2026. The T7 is the official engagement group of the G7 for global think tanks and research centres. It aims at building a bridge between research and policymaking in a bid to produce fresh policy proposals for G7 countries. In total, IDDRI and ECFR will involve over 50 global think tanks, foundations and research centres.
As co-chairs, ECFR and IDDRI oversee the selection of T7 participants and the convenings of working groups that produce actionable, concrete policy proposals for G7 economies and prepare the final T7 communiqué ahead of the G7 summit that will take place in Évian on June 15-17th.
This online event marked the formal T7 handover from Canada to France and the official launch of the French T7 process for 2026. The meeting brought together government representatives from the departing and the upcoming G7 presidencies, as well as members of the global think tank community. It provided a platform to exchange perspectives on the policy priorities of G7 countries, while also setting the stage for the upcoming T7 activities.