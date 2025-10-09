The UK & the EU Changing Together: High-Level Conference in Sofia
The changing international environment creates a new opportunity for the relationship between Britain and the EU. From security and defence to trade, migration, and climate, the partnership between the UK and the EU is a strategic imperative. A plurality of Brits and Europeans believe in a closer UK-EU partnership and want them to come together to respond jointly to the existential threats of our time. The outcome of the Summit, which took place on 19 May 2025, was a major step in this direction, laying the groundwork for more meaningful and stronger relations between Brussels and London.
In this context, the British Embassy in Sofia and the Sofia office of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), in partnership with the Danish Presidency of the EU and the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, is organising a high-level conference to discuss the elements of UK-EU strategic cooperation and Bulgaria’s role in this evolving partnership. The discussions will focus on the new security environment, the urgency of boosting Europe’s defence capabilities, joint solutions to irregular migration and broader national security issues, and the need to deepen trade and economic relations.
Speakers
- Nathaniel Copsey, British Ambassador to Bulgaria
- Vessela Tcherneva, Deputy Director, ECFR
- Flemming Stender, Ambassador of Denmark to Bulgaria
- Sir Ivan Rogers, former Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the European Union, ECFR Council member
Panel 1
- Jana Kobzova, Co-director, European Security Programme, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
- Valeri Ratchev (Colonel ret.), Security and Defense Observer,
- International Consultant and University Lecturer
- Denzil Davidson, Director, Global Counsel
Moderated by Vessela Tcherneva, Deputy Director, ECFR
Panel 2
- Daniel Mitov, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Bulgaria
- Nathaniel Copsey, British Ambassador to Bulgaria
- Hristo Hristev, Associated Professor of EU Law, Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”
Moderated by Maria Simeonova, Head of Sofia office, ECFR
Panel 3
- Anton Spisak, Associate Fellow, Centre for European Reform
- Alberto Rizzi, Policy Fellow, ECFR
Moderated by Petar Karaboev, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Dnevnik