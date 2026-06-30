The New Right: Understanding its legitimacy and policy agenda
Guests
Jeremy Cliffe, Editorial Director; Senior Policy Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations
Chaired by
Mark Leonard, Director, European Council on Foreign Relations
As the rise of the new right and “MAGA-ization” of politics is having a greater impact on the UK and Europe, this event will aim to discuss these new movements – looking at their critique of the status-quo, their electoral base, policy agenda and organising and communication methods.
Having spent the past year talking to leading new-right figures in a dozen countries around Europe and America, our discussions will unpack the findings of the upcoming report, “An anatomy of the new right as a global political revolution”, to be published on the first week of February.
It will be the first paper under the upcoming ECFR New Politics project which aims to understand how the new politics is shaping European and foreign policies at national and EU levels. Analysis by The Economist shows that new right parties now constitute the most popular political family in Europe, as of February 2025 winning on average 24% of the vote in elections; more than either traditional conservatives or social democrats.