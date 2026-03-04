The New Right: Anatomy of a Global Revolution
Guests
Mariam Lau, Politics Editor, DIE ZEIT
Mark Leonard, Director, ECFR
Philip Manow, Professor of Political Science, University of Siegen
Chaired by
Piotr Buras, Head, ECFR Warsaw & Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
As European and German politics are being reshaped by electoral volatility, fragmented party systems, and the continued rise of populist forces, we are delighted to invite you to a public debate on “The New Right: Anatomy of a Global Revolution.”
In the aftermath of the important regional elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the debate will offer an opportunity to take a deep dive into the thinking and strategies of Europe’s new right, as mapped in Mark Leonard’s recent ECFR policy brief, The new right: Anatomy of a global political revolution. We will discuss how the emerging political landscape in Germany and across Europe is redefining power and democracy on the continent — and how these shifts will influence the European Union’s policies and its international posture
The publication and event are part of a new ECFR initiative, the New Politics Project, which analyses the transformation of European politics at both the EU level and within member states. The project also aims to develop recommendations for democratic parties on how to adapt to and thrive in this evolving political environment.
