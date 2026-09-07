The Embedded Outsider: Turkey’s Middle-Power Strategy and Europe’s Response

, Berlin time (CEST, UTC+2)
Online: Registration required, Register here

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Guests

Aslı Aydıntaşbaş, Associate Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR; Fellow, Center on the United States and Europe & Director, The Turkey Project, Brookings Institution

Evren Balta, Professor, Comparative Politics & International Politics, Özyeğin University

Galip Dalay, Senior Research Fellow, Middle East and North Africa, Europe and Russia & Eurasia Programmes, Chatham House

Chaired by

Anthony Dworkin, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR

Turkey hosted this year’s NATO summit and fields the alliance’s second-largest army, arms Ukraine while trading with Russia, and remains an EU candidate whose accession talks collapsed years ago. Europeans keep asking whether Ankara can be anchored in the West or is drifting away. Both questions assume Turkey must eventually choose a home when in fact it has chosen not to.

Drawing on the forthcoming ECFR paper “The Embedded Outsider: Turkey’s Middle-Power Strategy and Europe’s Response” authored by Asli Aydıntaşbaş and Evren Balta, this webinar will discuss how Turkey builds autonomy from inside Western structures, where that autonomy serves European interests and where it works against them, and what a strategy of managed interdependence would require of Brussels.

The event is being organized as part of ECFR’s Re:Order project. The Re:Order project is funded by Stiftung Mercator.

Online event. Registration required. Register here