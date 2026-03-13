The bear and the bot farm: Implications of Russian hybrid operations in Africa
Guests
Djenabou Cisse, Policy advisor, Centre for Analysis, Planning, and Strategy (CAPS), French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paris
Beverly Ochieng, Senior analyst, Global Risk Analysis, Control Risks, Dakar
Chaired by
Will Brown, Senior policy fellow, Africa programme, ECFR
Russia has made significant inroads in Africa—particularly in Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic and Mali—deploying military operations that, while limited in scope, are often devastating for local civilian populations. At the same time, Moscow has developed a powerful propaganda machine that taps into existing antipathy towards Europe, particularly France, to push African governments closer to its foreign policy objectives
In this session, speakers will unpack findings and policy implications from the report, “The bear and the bot farm: Countering Russian hybrid warfare in Africa”, and discuss developments in the field, including the recent jihadist blockade of Bamako and consequences for African peace and security of a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Online event. Registration required. Register here