The Art of the Deal: European Green Policy in Trumpian Times
Guests
Piotr Buras, Head, ECFR Warsaw & Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Krzysztof Bolesta, Secretary of State, Ministry of Climate and Environment of Poland
Jeremy Cliffe, Editorial Director & Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Peter Liese, Member of the European Parliament (EPP Group, Germany)
Philip Nugent, Director General for EU & International Affairs and Marine Planning, Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ireland
further speakers to be announced shortly
Europe’s green transition is no longer a matter primarily of technocratic expertise and regulatory process. It is now contested at the heart of politics itself. The question is which vision will prevail: a pro-electric and future-oriented Europe, or a pro-fossil Europe anchored in the past.
In this context, in Brussels on 8 June at 16:00 ECFR will launch a new paper on the changing politics of climate policy in Europe: The art of the deal: European green policy in Trumpian times. The paper will propose a series of five radical “deals” transforming and broadening the European green transition. And the event will delve into them, exploring the relationship between turbulent European political trends and policy progress on renewables, green transportation, carbon markets and multilateral climate partnerships.
This event is a part of ECFR’s recently launched New Politics Project, a major new research initiative exploring how to advance pro-European policy amid intensifying political flux. It will last 90 minutes and will be followed by a networking reception.
In-person event. Registration required. Register here