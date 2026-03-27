Surviving Chaos: European options in a world of un-order
– , London time (BST, UTC+1)
Guests
Carl Bildt, Co-chair of ECFR’s Council; Former Prime Minister and Former Foreign Minister of Sweden
Ivan Krastev, ECFR Board Member; Chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies
Mark Leonard, Director, ECFR
Helle Thorning-Schmidt, ECFR Board Member; Former Prime Minister of Denmark
Welcome by Pedro Serrano, European Union Ambassador to the United Kingdom
Chaired by
Gideon Rachman, Chief foreign affairs columnist, Financial Times
The event will explore recent developments in the international landscape and reflect on how Europeans can respond to an evolving global context.
Mark Leonard will also present the main findings from his upcoming book ‘Surviving Chaos: Geopolitics When the Rules Fail‘.
In-person event. Registration required. Register here