Storm in the Black Sea: Consequences, Escalation, and the Way Forward
Guests
Anatolii Timenko, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport,
Yuriy Vaskov, Senior Advisor to the Minister and former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine and former Head of the Seaports Administration of Ukraine (USPA),
Vessela Tcherneva, Deputy Director, ECFR
Chaired by
Jana Kobzova, Co-Director of the European Security Programme at ECFR
Russia’s ongoing attacks on Odesa and Ukraine’s Black Sea infrastructure are having far-reaching consequences – as pressure grows on Ukraine’s main export hub, the country’s economy faces mounting challenges and key transit routes through neighbouring EU states are coming under increasing strain. With attacks on commercial vessels now also occurring in the exclusive economic waters of NATO member Bulgaria, the escalation is no longer confined to Ukraine itself. At the same time, disruption to one of the world’s most important agricultural export corridors is raising concerns about global food security.
What do these developments mean for Ukraine’s economic resilience? How can Ukraine and its partners respond to growing risks to shipping and critical infrastructure? And what more can Europe, the EU, and NATO do to contribute to Black Sea security and prevent further escalation?
To explore these questions, ECFR brings together Anatolii Timenko, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, Yuriy Vaskov, Senior Advisor to the Minister and former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine and former Head of the Seaports Administration of Ukraine (USPA), Vessela Tcherneva, ECFR Deputy Director, and Jana Kobzova, Co-Director of the European Security Programme at ECFR. Together, they will discuss the impact of ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s economy and transport networks, the challenges facing Black Sea shipping and critical infrastructure, and the role European partners can play in strengthening regional security and resilience.
Online event. Register here