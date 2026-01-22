Squaring the Circle: European Approaches to Climate, China and De-risking

, Berlin time (CET, UTC+1)
Registration required

Guests

  • Byford Tsang, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
  • Szymon Kardaś, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
  • Alberto Rizzi, Policy Fellow, ECFR

Chaired by

  • Andrew Small, Asia Programme Director, ECFR

Squaring the Circle draws on analysis from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland to examine national-level debates over the tension between accelerating Europe’s clean energy transition and reducing reliance on Chinese clean-tech supply chains. The paper maps how domestic politics and economic exposure to China shape national positions on this dilemma, and what this implies for sustaining a durable European coalition in support of both climate ambition and economic security.

The policy brief and its key findings will be presented, followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

