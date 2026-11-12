Interdependence, revised: Why is the EU increasingly embracing the dollar?
Guests
- Agathe Demarais, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
- Chiara Malaponti, Programme Coordinator, Geoeconomics and Tech, ECFR
This event is part of a series – see below for more details
For decades, global policymakers have been waiting for the emergence of a post-dollar world. On paper, this was not in vain: in recent years, US adversaries — chief among them Russia and China — have loudly advocated for payments in local currencies. Meanwhile Donald Trump’s return to the White House in 2025 further fuelled expectations for the greenback’s decline amid erratic policymaking and bizarre plans to sink the dollar.
Yet, de-dollarisation remains out of sight. The US dollar remains the safe asset of choice for global investors and the go-to currency for international trade. What’s more, European investors are purchasing ever more US treasuries, and the euro is not gaining ground as a reserve currency.
Why is the EU increasingly embracing the dollar? And what would it take to bolster the global role of the euro?
Inspired by Gustave Flaubert’s Dictionary of Received Ideas, ECFR’s new web special, “Interdependence, Revised: A new dictionary for the world economy”, tests eight mainstream narratives about the global economy against hard data and offers fresh, evidence-based perspectives on them. From Europe’s reliance on critical raw materials and China’s economic rise to the EU’s place in global tech, the project examines where Europe holds leverage and where it remains vulnerable.
Join our “Interdependence, revised” webinar series that will challenge conventional narratives about the global economic landscape and explore how European policymakers can respond to some of the most pressing challenges the bloc faces today:
- How much is Russia (really) pivoting to China? on 16 November
- Why is the EU increasingly embracing the dollar? on 26 November
- How is global trade fragmentation benefitting middle powers? on 11 January
- How much does the EU rely on China for antibiotics and CRMs? on 19 January
- What does the data tell us about the China shock? on 25 January
- Why is Europe trailing the US and China in the tech race? on 8 February
This series is part of the Re:Order project and was made possible with support from Stiftung Mercator, but does not necessarily represent its view.
Online event. Registration required. Register here