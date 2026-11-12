Interdependence, revised: Why is Europe trailing the US and China in the tech race?
Guests
- Agathe Demarais, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
- Chiara Malaponti Programme Coordinator, Geoeconomics and Tech, ECFR
This event is part of a series – see below for more details
Tech policy is saturated with sporting metaphors these days. At fancy dinners, someone will almost always point out that technological development is a marathon, not a sprint—whatever that means. Yet for Europeans, the relay may be a better metaphor.
On its own, the EU falls behind the US and China in the global tech race. Euro zone economies run on foreign intellectual property, and the bloc is lagging behind Washington and Beijing in frontier sectors like AI and biotech. But the data shows that, together with like-minded partners, the EU holds significant leverage.
Why is Europe trailing the US and China in the tech race? And who should the EU team up with?
Inspired by Gustave Flaubert’s Dictionary of Received Ideas, ECFR’s new web special, “Interdependence, Revised: A new dictionary for the world economy”, tests eight mainstream narratives about the global economy against hard data and offers fresh, evidence-based perspectives on them. From Europe’s reliance on critical raw materials and China’s economic rise to the EU’s place in global tech, the project examines where Europe holds leverage and where it remains vulnerable.
Join our “Interdependence, revised” webinar series that will challenge conventional narratives about the global economic landscape and explore how European policymakers can respond to some of the most pressing challenges the bloc faces today:
- How much is Russia (really) pivoting to China? on 16 November
- Why is the EU increasingly embracing the dollar? on 26 November
- How is global trade fragmentation benefitting middle powers? on 11 January
- How much does the EU rely on China for antibiotics and CRMs? on 19 January
- What does the data tell us about the China shock? on 25 January
- Why is Europe trailing the US and China in the tech race? on 8 February
This series is part of the Re:Order project and was made possible with support from Stiftung Mercator, but does not necessarily represent its view.
Online event. Registration required. Register here