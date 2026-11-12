Interdependence, revised: What does the data tell us about the China shock?
Guests
- Agathe Demarais, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
- Chiara Malaponti Programme Coordinator, Geoeconomics and Tech, ECFR
This event is part of a series – see below for more details
Over the past decade, a surge in Chinese exports has fuelled fears of a flood that would wipe out European industry.
The data show that this threat is smaller than it looks, even if the pain for some EU industries is real. Between 2015 and 2025, China accounted for just a quarter of the rise in EU imports. China’s share of extra-EU imports barely moved, rising from 21% to 22%. But with Beijing outspending both the EU and the US on research and development, the real shock for Europe may still lie ahead —and it is about innovation.
What does the data tell us about the China shock? And what is the best policy answer to Beijing’s economic rise?
Inspired by Gustave Flaubert’s Dictionary of Received Ideas, ECFR’s new web special, “Interdependence, Revised: A new dictionary for the world economy”, tests eight mainstream narratives about the global economy against hard data and offers fresh, evidence-based perspectives on them. From Europe’s reliance on critical raw materials and China’s economic rise to the EU’s place in global tech, the project examines where Europe holds leverage and where it remains vulnerable.
Join our “Interdependence, revised” webinar series that will challenge conventional narratives about the global economic landscape and explore how European policymakers can respond to some of the most pressing challenges the bloc faces today:
- How much is Russia (really) pivoting to China? on 16 November
- Why is the EU increasingly embracing the dollar? on 26 November
- How is global trade fragmentation benefitting middle powers? on 11 January
- How much does the EU rely on China for antibiotics and CRMs? on 19 January
- What does the data tell us about the China shock? on 25 January
- Why is Europe trailing the US and China in the tech race? on 8 February
This series is part of the Re:Order project and was made possible with support from Stiftung Mercator, but does not necessarily represent its view.
Online event. Registration required. Register here