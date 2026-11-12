Interdependence, revised: How much is Russia (really) pivoting to China?
Guests
- Agathe Demarais, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
- Chiara Malaponti, Programme Coordinator, Geoeconomics and Tech, ECFR
This event is part of a series – see below for more details
After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, analysts expected that, amid stringent G7/EU sanctions, Moscow would turn to China to export hydrocarbons and replace the high-tech goods it could no longer buy from Western companies. This was in theory.
In practice, the data suggests that Russia’s pivot to China is partial at best. In 2024, Chinese firms directly filled in just over half of the gap left by Western suppliers in the Russian market. Meanwhile, Moscow remains a minor trade partner for Beijing.
How far has Russia’s economic pivot to China actually gone? And where should European sanctions policy press, now that the no-limits friendship between Moscow and Beijing has revealed its strict boundaries?
Inspired by Gustave Flaubert’s Dictionary of Received Ideas, ECFR’s new web special, “Interdependence, Revised: A new dictionary for the world economy”, tests eight mainstream narratives about the global economy against hard data and offers fresh, evidence-based perspectives on them. From Europe’s reliance on critical raw materials and China’s economic rise to the EU’s place in global tech, the project examines where Europe holds leverage and where it remains vulnerable.
Join our “Interdependence, revised” webinar series that will challenge conventional narratives about the global economic landscape and explore how European policymakers can respond to some of the most pressing challenges the bloc faces today:
- How much is Russia (really) pivoting to China? on 16 November
- Why is the EU increasingly embracing the dollar? on 26 November
- How is global trade fragmentation benefitting middle powers? on 11 January
- How much does the EU rely on China for antibiotics and CRMs? on 19 January
- What does the data tell us about the China shock? on 25 January
- Why is Europe trailing the US and China in the tech race? on 8 February
This series is part of the Re:Order project and was made possible with support from Stiftung Mercator, but does not necessarily represent its view.
Online event. Registration required. Register here