Interdependence, revised: How much does the EU rely on China for antibiotics and CRMs?
Guests
- Agathe Demarais, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
- Chiara Malaponti Programme Coordinator, Geoeconomics and Tech, ECFR
This event is part of a series – see below for more details
Conventional wisdom holds that China has a tight grip on Europe’s supply of critical raw materials and essential medicines.
However, when it comes to critical raw materials, the data reveals a nuanced picture. Despite the current focus on China, the EU’s mineral chokepoints point in many directions: Tajikistan supplies 69% of the EU’s antimony imports, Brazil 84% of imports of ferro-niobium and Chile 75% of imports of lithium carbonate.
On essential medicines, the picture looks less forgiving. China controls the global supply of antibiotics ingredients: in 2024, it supplied 53% of the antibiotics ingredients that the G7/EU, other BRICS and Switzerland imported. What’s more, the EU’s reliance on Chinese suppliers is deepening.
How can the EU tailor its playbook to address its mineral chokepoints? What prescription should European policymakers write to strengthen the bloc’s medicines supply?
Inspired by Gustave Flaubert’s Dictionary of Received Ideas, ECFR’s new web special, “Interdependence, Revised: A new dictionary for the world economy”, tests eight mainstream narratives about the global economy against hard data and offers fresh, evidence-based perspectives on them. From Europe’s reliance on critical raw materials and China’s economic rise to the EU’s place in global tech, the project examines where Europe holds leverage and where it remains vulnerable.
Join our “Interdependence, revised” webinar series that will challenge conventional narratives about the global economic landscape and explore how European policymakers can respond to some of the most pressing challenges the bloc faces today:
- How much is Russia (really) pivoting to China? on 16 November
- Why is the EU increasingly embracing the dollar? on 26 November
- How is global trade fragmentation benefitting middle powers? on 11 January
- How much does the EU rely on China for antibiotics and CRMs? on 19 January
- What does the data tell us about the China shock? on 25 January
- Why is Europe trailing the US and China in the tech race? on 8 February
This series is part of the Re:Order project and was made possible with support from Stiftung Mercator, but does not necessarily represent its view.
Online event. Registration required. Register here