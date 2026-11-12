Interdependence, revised: How is global trade fragmentation benefitting middle powers?
Guests
- Agathe Demarais, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
- Chiara Malaponti Programme Coordinator, Geoeconomics and Tech, ECFR
This event is part of a series – see below for more details
Globalisation is in rude health, and Europe remains at the centre of it: the bloc matters more as trade partner to almost every G7 and BRICS economy than they matter to the EU.
Yet, despite its pledges, the EU is not de-risking: so far, it has failed to re-orientate trade towards emerging powers. And while the EU remains a top investor abroad, it is losing appeal as an FDI destination.
Meanwhile, middle powers and connectors — a set of emerging economies that are not picking sides between the US and China — are becoming more central to global trade. The data highlight how these countries are turning their growing trade clout into more durable gains: long-term foreign investments on their soil.
How can Europe bring back foreign investment? And how can it orient itself in this new global economic landscape?
Inspired by Gustave Flaubert’s Dictionary of Received Ideas, ECFR’s new web special, “Interdependence, Revised: A new dictionary for the world economy”, tests eight mainstream narratives about the global economy against hard data and offers fresh, evidence-based perspectives on them. From Europe’s reliance on critical raw materials and China’s economic rise to the EU’s place in global tech, the project examines where Europe holds leverage and where it remains vulnerable.
Join our “Interdependence, revised” webinar series that will challenge conventional narratives about the global economic landscape and explore how European policymakers can respond to some of the most pressing challenges the bloc faces today:
- How much is Russia (really) pivoting to China? on 16 November
- Why is the EU increasingly embracing the dollar? on 26 November
- How is global trade fragmentation benefitting middle powers? on 11 January
- How much does the EU rely on China for antibiotics and CRMs? on 19 January
- What does the data tell us about the China shock? on 25 January
- Why is Europe trailing the US and China in the tech race? on 8 February
This series is part of the Re:Order project and was made possible with support from Stiftung Mercator, but does not necessarily represent its view.
Online event. Registration required. Register here