Hybridreams – Imagining otherwise in times of crisis
Guests
Nicu Popescu, Distinguished Policy Fellow, ECFR
Andre Wilkens, Director, European Cultural Foundation, and art historian and curator
Silvia Eiblmayr, art historian and curator
Chaired by
Adelina Luft, curator, Moldova’s Biennale project On the Thousand and Second Night.
How do we imagine Europe’s future when war and political upheaval are challenging assumptions once thought stable?
ECFR will join the European Cultural Foundation for HYBRIDREAMS – Imagining otherwise in times of crisis, a public roundtable at the Moldova Pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia.
Nicu Popescu, ECFR’s distinguished policy fellow and former deputy prime minister & foreign minister of Moldova, will bring his experience in foreign policy, European security, and Moldova’s European integration process, grounding the discussion in today’s political realities.
He will be joined by Andre Wilkens, Director of the European Cultural Foundation, and art historian and curator Silvia Eiblmayr, in a discussion moderated by Adelina Luft, curator of Moldova’s Biennale project On the Thousand and Second Night.
For more information on the project, please visit: https://1002.md/