France and the Next Enlargement: What Is at Stake?
Guests
Opening remarks: Luis Vassy, Director, Sciences Po
Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement
Cristina Gherasimov, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Republic of Moldova
Clément Beaune, High Commissioner for Strategy and Planning, France
Chaired by
Sylvie Kauffmann, Columnist, Le Monde
Monday, 30 November 2026 | 17:00 – 18:30 CET
As the European Union prepares for its next enlargement, French public opinion remains among the most cautious in the Union. Concerns about institutional functioning, France’s influence in a larger EU, migration, agriculture and economic competition dominate the national conversation. Yet the French debate rarely focuses on the candidate countries alone. It reflects broader questions about the purpose of the European project and France’s place within it. Whether the Union is seen mainly as a vehicle for French influence, a geopolitical actor or a market to be protected largely shapes whether enlargement is viewed as a dilution, a strategic necessity or a risk.
Drawing on public opinion data and the experience of previous accession rounds, this panel will look at what future enlargement could offer French interests, from an expanded Single Market to a stronger European security architecture, while taking French concerns seriously. It will also consider how future accessions could be designed to respond to the risks identified by member states, and how candidate countries perceive the French debate and are responding to it through reforms and engagement with member states.
There will be a Q&A session after the discussion.
This event is in partnership with the School of Public Affairs and with the support of the European Commission.