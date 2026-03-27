Europe’s Climate Crossroads: Power, Competitiveness and the New Global Order
Guests
Jan Dusik, Deputy Director-General, DG CLIMA, European Commission
Mats Engström, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Alberto Rizzi, Policy Fellow, ECFR
Chaired by
Susi Dennison, Director, European Power programme & Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
A growing transatlantic narrative claims that climate action is a gift to China and pressure is mounting on European policymakers to delay and water down the continent’s energy transition to safeguard its competitiveness. Yet such a dilemma between fighting climate change and remaining competitive is largely fallacious: the energy transition is already reshaping the global balance of power and halting it now would hardly serve Europe’s long-term interests. Retreating from environmental regulation, green tech manufacturing, and international climate finance will in fact weaken the EU’s standing in the world of tomorrow, and risks being the real gift to China.
This public event marks the launch of a new ECFR policy brief “The electric endgame: Europe’s clean path out of vassalage”, authored by Alberto Rizzi. The brief shows how Europe’s dismantling of its own climate agenda, driven by US President Donald Trump and far-right forces, might turn out to be an own goal. It explains how a savvy action that links trade with climate finance and supports innovation would help create competitiveness for the future and limit European external dependence in the energy field.
The event is being organized as part of ECFR’s Re:Order project. The Re:Order project is funded by Stiftung Mercator.
In-person event. Registration required. Register here