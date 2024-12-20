European policy towards India and the Indo-Pacific
Guests
Niclas Kvarnstrom, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific, EEAS
Chaired by
James Crabtree, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, ECFR
Europe’s relations with India have mis-fired in the past, even as New Delhi has built a range of important new partnerships with major international players, most obviously the United States. But 2025 offers a chance for a re-boot, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to meet Europe’s political leaders at a major EU-India summit early next year.
How will both sides cope with new leadership in Washington? How can they cooperate in the face of a resurgent China in areas from military to economic security? What role might India play in a peace process over Ukraine? And how can both sides make progress on shared goals, from technology development and trade integration to climate change?