EU and UK attitudes towards a renewed partnership on 10th anniversary of Brexit

, London time (BST, UTC+1)

Guests

Mark Leonard, Director, European Council on Foreign Relations

Marcus Roberts, CEO, Mandate Research

In a private discussion on EU and UK attitudes towards a renewed partnership, a decade after the referendum, Mark Leonard and Marcus Roberts will present some embargoed data from ECFR and Mandate looking at views in the UK but also across Europe on different modalities of the EU-UK relationship going forward