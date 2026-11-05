Enlarging the Security Space: What EU Accession does for Europe’s Security
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Monday 16 November, 15:00 – 16:30. Europa Experience – 28 Pl. de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France.
Moderator
- Fredrik Wesslau, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Speakers
- Pavlo Klimkin, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine
- Bojana Zoric, EU Institute for Strategic Studies
- Pirro Vengu, Former Minister of Defence, Albania
- Nicu Popescu, Co-Director, ECFR’s European Security Programme & Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Moldova
Europe is living through turbulent times. The basic assumptions of our security have been shaken by the United States’ retrenchment from Europe and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The case for strategic autonomy is stronger than ever.
The enlargement of the EU is also back on the agenda. Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate status within months of the invasion and are moving ahead with the accession process, while the accession process for the Western Balkans countries, especially with frontrunners Montenegro and Albania, has gained new momentum.
Yet as the process moves forward, there are key questions that need to be addressed: How does enlargement and our security interests correlate? What are the security implications of enlargement for the EU and France?
The discussion will explore the potential security implications of EU enlargement for Europe. Participants will discuss whether and how the accession of Ukraine and other candidate countries could affect European security – including its possible role in reducing grey zones on the EU’s periphery and contributing to collective deterrence – as well as the challenges the process may entail.
Organisers and partners
This event is organised by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) in partnership with the Jacques Delors Institute, Sciences Po Alumni, Europa Experience and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Enlargement and the Eastern Neighbourhood (DG ENEST).