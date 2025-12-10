Energy Transition and EU Enlargement in the Western Balkans: Future Directions under China’s Growing Influence
This week at the European Parliament, the Sofia office of the European Council on Foreign Relations, together with the office of Radan Kanev, Member of the European Parliament from the EPP Group, convened a policy discussion on the role of the energy transition in advancing the Western Balkan countries’ path toward full EU membership.
The exchange focused on key challenges facing the region, including low energy efficiency, underutilised hydropower potential, and the strategic risks associated with China’s growing presence in the energy sector. The participants discussed how energy reform and decarbonisation can support alignment with EU standards while strengthening economic resilience and political convergence.
Speakers
- MEP Radan Kanev, European Parliament, EPP
- Julian Popov, Former Minister of Environment and Waters, Republic of Bulgaria
- Alicja Bachulska, Policy Fellow, ECFR
Moderated by
- Maria Simeonova, Head of Sofia office, ECFR