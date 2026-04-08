ECFR elections insight: Why Hungary’s vote matters for Europe
Guests
- Piotr Buras, Head, ECFR Warsaw and Senior Policy Fellow
- Zsuzsanna Végh, Program Officer, German Marshall Fund (Berlin)
- Pawel Zerka, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Chaired by
Jeremy Cliffe, Editorial Director and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Hungary goes to the polls on 12 April—and this one really matters. Not just for Budapest, but for the whole of Europe. Because what’s at stake here isn’t simply who governs one EU member state, but something bigger: how and whether the EU can function effectively with a spoiler state – that often acts as a backdoor to rival powers – in its midst.
The question is – what happens next? Do European governments find themselves dealing with a fragile new government trying to find its footing? Or are they back to navigating obstruction and stalemate? There’s also a more uncomfortable possibility: a messy or contested result that could ripple well beyond Hungary’s borders.
Join our ECFR Election Insight where we’ll also be digging into some exclusive ECFR polling, which will give a detailed picture of what Hungarian voters are thinking right now – their expectations, their frustrations, and how durable any political shift might be.
In other words, this isn’t just about election night – it’s about what comes the morning after, and how Europe responds. This webinar is part of ECFR’s new initiative, the New Politics Project, which charts what political fragmentation, volatility and populism mean for international policymaking in Europe.
Online event. Registration required. Register here