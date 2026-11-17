ECFR Election Update: Israel’s Choice, Europe’s Challenge
Guests
- Beth Oppenheim, Policy Fellow, ECFR, author of the Ideas of Israel
- Dahlia Scheindlin, Pollster and Senior Analyst, Haaretz
- Nathalie Tocci, Professor of the Practice, John Hopkins SAIS Europe; Senior Fellow, IEP@BU
Chaired by
Hugh Lovatt, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Agenda
A month after Israelis headed to the polls, a new Knesset has been sworn in and Gadi Eisenkot has been tasked with forming a new government. Meanwhile, Netanyahu seeks to retain power.
Our webinar will unpack the coalition drama, then look beyond it to longer-term trends for the country — and the implications for Europe. Would a change in leadership transform Israel’s regional and geopolitical posture – or only its tone? What about the prospects for regional stability and peace? How is the US-Israel relationship evolving? And how should Europe respond to a changing Israel?
Bringing together Israeli and European experts, and drawing on ECFR’s Ideas of Israel, the discussion will assess Israel’s direction of travel – and how Europeans should respond.
Online event. Registration required. Register here