Discussion on China and the US
Guests
Minxin Pei, Professor of Government, Claremont McKenna College
Chaired by
Mark Leonard, Director, European Council on Foreign Relations
While the war with Iran continues to escalate, Donald Trump is still set to visit China with which the stakes extend from tariffs and intensifying geopolitical rivalry. Under its latest 5-year plan, Beijing is doubling down on a centralised, export-dominated system that will intensify competition with both the US and Europe. Trump and Xi may seek a temporary truce, but deeply competitive long-term dynamics remain.
During this conversation, Minxin Pei will explore the impact of Trump’s visit, and what this US-China outlook means for the US, Europe, the UK, and the conflict with Iran. They will also reflect on the findings of the ECFR report How Trump is making China great again—and what it means for Europe, which Mark Leonard co-authored with Timothy Garton Ash and Ivan Krastev. Minxin Pei is the author of the recently released book ‘The Broken China Dream: How Reform Revived Totalitarianism’, as well as numerous other widely-praised publications on Chinese politics and international affairs.