DARE* Conference – Crafting a geopolitical playbook for Europe’s industrial future: Secure. Sovereign. Competitive.
Secure, sovereign, competitive – that is the ambition for a Europe able to withstand the geopolitical and economic turmoil of the current moment. A Europe that can deliver on this ambition will need abundant energy to power its future, foundational industry that is able to innovate, and diversified supply chains that ensure resilience.
ECFR’s DARE* initiative was created as a space for forward thinking on exactly these questions. Over the past 12 months we have published more than a dozen policy papers, created four European taskforces on batteries, grid technology, wind energy and biomanufacturing, engaged with more than fifty companies and industry associations, and with governments from Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Sofia and Warsaw. From the network that we have built across Europe, we will bring together more than 100 high-level representatives – thought leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers – for a day of focused debate and practical exchange.
- Secure. We ask where Europe is dangerously dependent across batteries, grid technology, wind and critical raw materials: what can realistically be sourced in Europe, and how fast? Which international partnerships does Europe need to diversify global supply, and how can it use its market to help those coalitions form?
- Sovereign. We ask what it means to be sovereign in a world in which we are all connected by complex supply chains and impacted by technologies that are both networked and increasingly able to act autonomously. We game out what happens when a dependency is deliberately turned against us and when the price of our current dependence becomes real.
- Competitive. And we look ahead: which technologies are set to redraw the industrial map over the next decade, and what will the transition demand of European societies?
Our goal is to establish a new community for thought leadership and action – in Europe, with international partners, and within member states.
In-person event. Registration required