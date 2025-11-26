Climate realism: Rethinking EU–South Africa engagement after COP30 and the G20 Summit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu, Senior research fellow, Institute for Global Dialogue, South Africa
Arina Muresan, Post doctoral fellow, University of South Africa
Risana Zitha, Co-Head, DAI Magister
Chaired by
Alex Vines, Director, Africa programme, ECFR
Join us for a timely webinar exploring insights from ECFR’s policy brief, “Long walk to realism: Climate cooperation to reset EU-South Africa relations.” The discussion will reflect on South Africa’s G20 presidency and recent global gatherings—including the AU-EU Summit in Angola and COP30 in Brazil—to assess how the EU and South Africa can build a more pragmatic, climate-focused partnership.
Speakers will unpack why a reset is needed, and how shared priorities such as green industrialisation, energy transitions, and sustainable development can anchor a renewed agenda for cooperation. The conversation will also examine South Africa’s evolving role in multilateral diplomacy, the successes, and challenges of its G20 leadership, and the opportunities and constraints for advancing realistic climate action in an increasingly fragmented geopolitical landscape.
In this event, we will explore what lies ahead for EU-South Africa relations and how climate cooperation can drive a more strategic and mutually beneficial partnership.