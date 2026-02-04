Carbon bargain: Where does Europe stand in Africa’s energy game?
Guests
Andrei Marcu, Executive Director, European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition
Maddalena Procopio, Senior policy fellow, Africa programme, ECFR
Clement Sefa-Nyarko, Lecturer, Security, Development and Leadership in Africa, African Leadership Centre, School of Global Affairs, Kings College London
Chaired by
Sarah Logan, Visiting fellow, Africa programme, ECFR
Africa’s energy landscape is rapidly transforming as countries pursue industrial growth and broader energy access, while leveraging different partners—from China to the US, the Gulf and more—to achieve their energy transition objectives. This structural hedging complicates Europe’s preferred model of stable long-term partnerships.
This public online event will launch ECFR’s policy brief “Carbon bargain: How Europe can adapt to Africa’s new energy alliances”. It explores how Europe can effectively recalibrate its engagement and use its comparative advantages to adapt effectively to a multipolar world.
Amid a busy diplomatic calendar—including both the Italy–Africa Summit and France–Africa Summit on African soil, the AU Summit, and Africa’s prominence in the French G7 agenda— the event cuts through the summit momentum to examine what tangible alignment between European and African energy agendas actually requires.
Online event. Registration required. Register here