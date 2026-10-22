Can Europe still count on Berlin? Navigating a changing Germany
Guests
Anne-Sylvaine Chassany, Berlin Bureau Chief, Financial Times
Jana Puglierin, Head of ECFR Berlin and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Andreas Rödder, Director, R21 and Professor for Contemporary History, Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz
Chaired by
Piotr Buras, Head of Warsaw Office and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
A stagnating economy, political volatility, and the rise of the far right are reshaping Germany’s domestic political landscape. But what do these developments mean for Germany’s role in the EU, and for Europe’s ability to act on foreign policy?
This webinar marks the launch of a new policy brief by ECFR’s New Politics Project, authored by Jeremy Cliffe, Piotr Buras, Angela Mehrer and Jana Puglierin, which explores how Germany’s changing political landscape is influencing its geopolitical outlook, European commitments, and international role.
As nationalist and Eurosceptic forces gain ground and Germany’s political debate becomes increasingly inward-looking, the implications extend beyond Berlin. From support for Ukraine, European competitiveness and the bloc’s relation to China and Russia to strategic resilience and the future of NATO and European cooperation, Germany’s political trajectory will have consequences for Europe. How are political fragmentation, economic stagnation, and the rise of the far-right reshaping Germany’s European and foreign policy? What might a more inward-looking and increasingly unilateral Germany mean for Europe’s ability to address shared challenges? How should European partners engage with Berlin to sustain effective cooperation and strengthen Europe’s capacity to act?
The webinar will present the key findings of ECFR‘s latest research on New Politics that uses a scenario for Germany in 2029, and discuss possible implications for European policymaking, offering perspectives on how pro-European actors can navigate a volatile political environment.
Online event. Registration required. Register here