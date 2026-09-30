Beyond the NATO Summit: What Future for European Security
Amid growing uncertainty, Europeans face a fundamental challenge: how to keep themselves safe with potentially less America while deterring a more aggressive Russia. Europe’s security environment has been exposed to vulnerabilities not only on the battlefield but also across cyberspace, critical infrastructure, supply chains, energy networks, and the information sphere. Hybrid threats have become a defining feature of the new security landscape, affecting countries across the continent, from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean.
Against this backdrop, we bring together policymakers, experts, and journalists to discuss how Europe should adapt to the new security landscape. What security challenges do Europeans need to prepare for in the coming years? How should Europeans rethink their capabilities, industrial base, and cooperation through the EU, NATO, and other coalitions? And what must Europe do to prepare for a future in which Washington’s commitment to transatlantic security is uncertain?
The discussion will build on the findings of a recent ECFR policy paper exploring realistic pathways for adaptations to NATO, the EU and European coalitions to the demands of a more contested era, while ensuring that Europe remains able to act effectively both with and, when necessary, without substantial US support.
This event is organised with the support of the Embassy of Estonia in Italy.
Agenda
Speakers
- Christian Danielsson, State Secretary to Minister for EU Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister of Sweden
- Andrea Gilli, Lecturer in Strategic Studies, University of St Andrews; Senior Advisor, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense in Italy; Expert Mentor, NATO DIANA
- Artur Kink, Director of NATO Unit, NATO and Transatlantic Relations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia
- Elena Lazarou, Director General, ELIAMEP
Chair
Jana Puglierin, Head, ECFR Berlin and Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR