Beijing hold’em 2.0: European cards against Chinese coercion
Guests
Tobias Gehrke, Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
Arancha González Laya, Dean, Paris School of International Affairs, Sciences Po
Chaired by
Janka Oertel, Distinguished Policy Fellow, ECFR
The escalation in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz underscores a defining feature of today’s global order: volatility, fragmentation, and great power competition. Europe is entering a world of hard leverage—where fossil fuel dependence translates into strategic vulnerability.
At the same time, as confidence in the United States becomes fragile, China is often seen as a more stable partner, underpinned by its rapid advances in renewables and clean tech. Yet this apparent reliability comes with risks: dependence on China exposes Europe to economic coercion.
The EU’s response to such coercion has so far focused on de-risking. But in a more confrontational world, reducing vulnerabilities is not enough. Europe must also build credible economic deterrence.
This launch webinar will draw on a new edition of Brussels Hold’em to explore how the EU can deter—and, if necessary, respond to— Chinese economic coercion across trade, technology, and critical infrastructure. It will also examine how these tools can be deployed to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and technological leadership.
Ultimately, the discussion will ask what a European economic security doctrine should look like—and how instruments such as the Anti-Coercion Instrument can be used. With a Trump–Xi summit looming, great power dynamics are set to further shape the global economic and security landscape – and Europe must be ready.
Online event. Registration required. Register here