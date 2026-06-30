At the Table or on the Menu: Cooperation in the Current Moment
Guests
Wally Adeyemo, former U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary
An event hosted by Rockefeller Foundation and the European Council on Foreign Relations, focused on the need for effective international cooperation that meets today’s challenges.
We will begin with remarks by a special guest, former U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo, and then bring in the thoughts of government officials, civil society, the private sector, and thought leaders to gather insights on what principles should guide international cooperation and how we should utilize them to advance our shared future. The current framework for international cooperation is not working, as we saw in dramatic fashion at Davos. And, unfortunately, the consequences are all too real, especially for the most vulnerable around the world. As we face this moment in history, when global threats demand new solutions, The Rockefeller Foundation has launched the Build the Shared Future initiative, partnering with innovative thinkers and leaders across the globe to build a healthier, better nourished, more prosperous, and more stable and secure future. As part of this effort, The Rockefeller Foundation assembled an inclusive and wide-ranging approach that reflects global perceptions of international cooperation and the issues that matter most to individuals to reimagine principles of international cooperation that meet the challenges of today’s world. We partnered with eight international think tanks to hold convenings in their respective regions, and commissioned a 34-country poll of over 36,000 people from FocalData.