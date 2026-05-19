Full list of speakers

Additional speakers may be added to this list

  • Muath Alwari
    Muath Alwari

    Director of policy planning department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE

  • Julien Barnes-Dacey
    Julien Barnes-Dacey

    Director, MENA Programme, ECFR 

  • Clément Beaune
    Clément Beaune

    High Commissioner for Strategy and Planning, France

  • Célia Belin
    Célia Belin

    Head, Paris Office
    Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR

  • Brando Benifei
    Brando Benifei

    Member of European Parliament, Partito Democratico

  • Carl Bildt
    Carl Bildt

    Co-Chair, ECFR

  • Siri Bjune
    Siri Bjune

    Head of border management branch, UNODC

  • Laurence Boone
    Laurence Boone

    Head, Santander Corporate and Investment Banking, France

  • José Manuel Albares
    José Manuel Albares

    Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Spain

  • Piotr Buras
    Piotr Buras

    Head of Warsaw office, senior policy fellow, ECFR

  • Ignazio Cassis
    Ignazio Cassis

    Federal Councillor
    Head, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Switzerland

  • Jeremy Cliffe
    Jeremy Cliffe

    Editorial Director
    Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR

  • Anthony Dworkin
    Anthony Dworkin

    Senior Policy Fellow, European Power Programme, ECFR

  • Ahunna Eziakonwa
    Ahunna Eziakonwa

    Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations
    Assistant Administrator and Director, Regional Bureau for Africa, UNDP

  • Lykke Friis
    Lykke Friis

    Co-Chair, ECFR

  • Tobias Gehrke
    Tobias Gehrke

    Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR

  • Karien van Gennip
    Karien van Gennip

    Member of Supervisory Board, ASML

  • Ellie Geranmayeh
    Ellie Geranmayeh

    Deputy Director, MENA Programme, ECFR

  • Arancha González Laya
    Arancha González Laya

    Dean, Paris School of International Affairs, Sciences Po

  • Caroline de Gruyter
    Caroline de Gruyter

    Europe Correspondent, NRC

  • Carl Hallergård
    Carl Hallergård

    Head of delegation of the European Union, International Organizations in Vienna  

  • Michael Ignatieff
    Michael Ignatieff

    Professor, Central European University

  • Sylvie Kauffmann
    Sylvie Kauffmann

    Editorial Director, Le Monde

  • Hon. Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar
    Hon. Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar

    Pakistan's former foreign minister and current chair of its National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee

  • Gerald Knaus
    Gerald Knaus

    Founding Chairman, European Stability Initiative

  • Jana Kobzová
    Jana Kobzová

    Co-Director, European Security Programme
    Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR

  • Ivan Krastev
    Ivan Krastev

    Chairman, Centre for Liberal Strategies

  • Mark Leonard
    Mark Leonard

    Director, ECFR

  • Luigi Di Maio
    Luigi Di Maio

    European Union Special Representative for the Gulf region

  • Beate Meinl-Reisinger
    Beate Meinl-Reisinger

    Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Austria

  • Engjellushe Morina
    Engjellushe Morina

    Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR

  • Yascha Mounk
    Yascha Mounk

    Associate Professor
    Practice of International Affairs, John Hopkins University

  • Janka Oertel
    Janka Oertel

    Distinguished Policy Fellow, ECFR

  • Anita Orbán
    Anita Orbán

    Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hungary

  • Jim O’Brien
    Jim O’Brien

    Distinguished Visiting Fellow, ECFR

  • Nicu Popescu
    Nicu Popescu

    Co-Director, European Security Programme, ECFR

  • Marta Prochwicz Jazowska
    Marta Prochwicz Jazowska

    Deputy Head, Warsaw Office
    Policy Fellow, ECFR

  • Alexandra Prokopenko
    Alexandra Prokopenko

    Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

  • Pernille Rieker
    Pernille Rieker

    Research professor, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI)

  • Norbert Röttgen
    Norbert Röttgen

    Member of Parliament, German Bundestag

  • Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah Al Saud
    Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah Al Saud

    Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia

  • Stefan Scholz
    Stefan Scholz

    Head of Department, Sub-Saharan Africa and the African Union, Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, Austria

  • Jeremy Shapiro
    Jeremy Shapiro

    Research Director
    Head of U.S. Programme, ECFR

  • Jacek Siewiera
    Jacek Siewiera

    Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council

  • Andrew Small
    Andrew Small

    Director, Asia Programme, ECFR

  • Peter Sørensen
    Peter Sørensen

    Special Representative for the Belgrave-Pristina Dialogue, EU

  • Alex Soros
    Alex Soros

    Chair, Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations

  • Vessela Tcherneva
    Vessela Tcherneva

    Deputy Director, ECFR

  • Nathalie Tocci
    Nathalie Tocci

    Professor of the Practice, John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Europe

  • José Ignacio Torreblanca
    José Ignacio Torreblanca

    Senior Adviser, Madrid Office
    Distinguished Policy Fellow, ECFR

  • Alex Vines
    Alex Vines

    Director, Africa Programme, ECFR

  • Tim Walz
    Tim Walz

    Governor, State of Minnesota

  • Joseph de Weck
    Joseph de Weck

    Senior fellow, Institut Montaigne

  • Sabine Weyand
    Sabine Weyand

    Hors Classe Adviser attached to the Secretariat-General, European Commission

  • Volodymyr Yermolenko
    Volodymyr Yermolenko

    President, PEN Ukraine