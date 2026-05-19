Full list of speakers

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Director of policy planning department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE
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Director, MENA Programme, ECFR
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Clément Beaune
High Commissioner for Strategy and Planning, France
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Head, Paris Office
Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
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Brando Benifei
Member of European Parliament, Partito Democratico
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Co-Chair, ECFR
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Head of border management branch, UNODC
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Head, Santander Corporate and Investment Banking, France
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Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Spain
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Head of Warsaw office, senior policy fellow, ECFR
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Federal Councillor
Head, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Switzerland
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Editorial Director
Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
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Senior Policy Fellow, European Power Programme, ECFR
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Ahunna Eziakonwa
Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations
Assistant Administrator and Director, Regional Bureau for Africa, UNDP
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Co-Chair, ECFR
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Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
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Member of Supervisory Board, ASML
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Deputy Director, MENA Programme, ECFR
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Dean, Paris School of International Affairs, Sciences Po
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Caroline de Gruyter
Europe Correspondent, NRC
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Head of delegation of the European Union, International Organizations in Vienna
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Professor, Central European University
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Editorial Director, Le Monde
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Pakistan's former foreign minister and current chair of its National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee
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Gerald Knaus
Founding Chairman, European Stability Initiative
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Co-Director, European Security Programme
Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
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Chairman, Centre for Liberal Strategies
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Director, ECFR
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European Union Special Representative for the Gulf region
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Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Austria
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Senior Policy Fellow, ECFR
-
Yascha Mounk
Associate Professor
Practice of International Affairs, John Hopkins University
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Distinguished Policy Fellow, ECFR
-
Anita Orbán
Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hungary
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Distinguished Visiting Fellow, ECFR
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Co-Director, European Security Programme, ECFR
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Deputy Head, Warsaw Office
Policy Fellow, ECFR
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Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center
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Pernille Rieker
Research professor, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI)
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Member of Parliament, German Bundestag
-
Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah Al Saud
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia
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Stefan Scholz
Head of Department, Sub-Saharan Africa and the African Union, Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, Austria
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Research Director
Head of U.S. Programme, ECFR
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Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council
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Director, Asia Programme, ECFR
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Special Representative for the Belgrave-Pristina Dialogue, EU
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Chair, Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations
-
Deputy Director, ECFR
-
Nathalie Tocci
Professor of the Practice, John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Europe
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Senior Adviser, Madrid Office
Distinguished Policy Fellow, ECFR
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Director, Africa Programme, ECFR
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Governor, State of Minnesota
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Senior fellow, Institut Montaigne
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Sabine Weyand
Hors Classe Adviser attached to the Secretariat-General, European Commission
-
Volodymyr Yermolenko
President, PEN Ukraine
Full list of speakers
Additional speakers may be added to this list