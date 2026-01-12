The Annual Council Meeting 2026 will take place on 17-18 June 2026 in Vienna
ECFR’s Annual Council Meeting is an invitation-only gathering of Europe’s most influential policymakers, change-makers and thinkers, convened to shape European strategic responses to the world’s defining challenges. Bringing together prominent Europeans from the ECFR Council – including heads of state, European commissioners, and leaders from leading institutions – it offers a safe space for confidential conversations on geopolitics, security defence, and global economic change—strengthening Europe’s capacity to act on the world stage.
This year’s Annual Council Meeting will be hosted by the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger.
While some sessions will be held under Chatham House Rule to encourage open and candid discussions, plenary sessions will be available to watch online, offering a rare opportunity for a wider audience to gain insights from world-class speakers and decision-makers.