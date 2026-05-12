After the Mali attacks: What way forward for the Sahel and West Africa?
Guests
João Cravinho, EU Special Representative for the Sahel
Djiby Sow, Senior Researcher, Institute for Security Studies Africa
Nana Touré, Head, Sahel and West Africa Club, OECD
Chaired by
Suzanne Tisserand, Policy Fellow, Africa programme, ECFR
Recent coordinated attacks by jihadist and separatist groups in Mali, unprecedented in their scale and coordination, have placed the state’s security apparatus under strain and reinforced concerns over instability across the wider region, despite the reconfiguration of Bamako’s external partnerships.
More broadly, the Sahel and West Africa are facing a complex set of interlinked political, security, and economic challenges, while governments across the region increasingly affirm national agency and sovereignty. In this context, European approaches are also adapting, with ongoing discussions on policy priorities and implementation in the region.
This event will provide an overview of recent political and security developments in the Sahel and West Africa, examining both regional dynamics and the role of European engagement. It aims to explore where Europe can add value in a context of limited bandwidth, political sensitivities, and increasing strategic competition. Finally, the event will also look at possible spillover effects to coastal states, based on the policy brief “Harmattan hazards: How coastal west Africa can escape the Sahel’s fate”.
Online event. Registration required. Register here