Africa-Europe Forum 2026
Hybrid event
Guests
- Tete António, Foreign Minister, Angola (tbc)
- Rosario Bento Pais, EU Ambassador to Angola
- Vasu Gounden, Founder/Executive Director, ACCORD
- Bharat Joshi, Ambassador to Angola, United Kingdom
- Jide Okeke, Director, Regional Programme for Africa, Regional Bureau for Africa, United Nations Development Programme
- Alex Vines, Director, Africa programme, ECFR
At a moment of heightened geopolitical turmoil and growing economic, climate and security pressures, Africa–Europe relations are undergoing an important recalibration. Last year’s AU–EU Summit in Luanda underscored the strategic interdependence of the two continents, the importance of multilateralism and the persistent gap between ambition and delivery.
This year, ECFR is hosting its annual high-level Africa-Europe Forum in Angola, where it will convene senior European and African policymakers, diplomats, experts, civil society leaders and industry representatives, alongside participants representing other key actors. The Forum will provide an opportunity for a frank, policy-focused exchange on the future direction of Europe–Africa relations. Discussions will focus on core areas of cooperation and contention, including energy transitions, critical minerals, rethinking international development and evolving regional and international security dynamics.
Hosted in Luanda, the Forum reflects the region’s growing convening role in Africa–Europe relations and provides a platform to bring together diverse perspectives from across Southern and Central Africa and Europe.
Agenda
The opening remarks as well as two panel discussions will be livestreamed from Angola. You can find more information as well as the registration links below.
10:00 – 10:30 UTC+1 | Opening remarks
- Tete António, Foreign Minister, Angola (tbc)
- Alex Vines, Director, Africa programme, ECFR
10:30 – 11:30 UTC+1 | Europe-Africa relations: new strategic choices
As Europe and Africa redefine their strategic priorities, this session explores how interests in energy, security and trade are reshaping continental relations. We will examine the competitiveness of Europe’s current offer as African partners seek faster, more flexible investments and more diverse global alliances.
- Rosario Bento Pais, EU Ambassador to Angola
- Bharat Joshi, Ambassador to Angola, United Kingdom
- Jide Okeke, Director, Regional Programme for Africa, Regional Bureau for Africa, United Nations Development Programme
Moderated by Alex Vines (Director, Africa programme, ECFR).
Register by clicking here.
Afternoon sessions will be closed-door only.
15:00 – 16:00 UTC+1 | Way forward: Global powers and African priorities
From China’s continuing economic footprint to a renewed strategic focus of the United States in some parts of Africa, and from the expanding influence of Gulf states and Turkey to Russia’s evolving security presence, a broader set of actors is both competing and collaborating across the continent—raising a central question about where Europe fits within this shifting landscape. This session will explore how African governments are navigating these dynamics to diversify partnerships, attract investment, and expand their room for manoeuvre in an increasingly fragmented global order, while assessing Europe’s role as partner, competitor, and stakeholder.
- Vasu Gounden, Founder/Executive Director, ACCORD
- Alex Vines, Director, Africa programme, ECFR
Moderated by Suzanne Tisserand (Policy fellow, Africa programme, ECFR).
Register by clicking here.
Online event. Registration required