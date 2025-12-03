Navigating multipolarity: Angola’s middle power ambitions
Marta Michalunio-Matys, Chargée d’affaires a.i., Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Luanda
Alex Vines, Director, Africa programme, ECFR
Giza Gaspar-Martins, Former chair, LDC Group, UNFCCC/Regional Director, Sun Africa LLC
In 2025, Angola has gained increased visibility on the global stage through its presidency of the African Union and hosting the US-Africa Business Summit as well as the 7th AU–EU Summit in Luanda last month. Despite internal challenges, such as inequality and weak institutional capacity, the country has managed to position itself as an aspiring middle power with growing diplomatic influence. As global actors increasingly seek to diversify partnerships, ECFR Africa programme director Alex Vines has recently published the policy brief “Middle power dreaming: The geopolitics of Angola’s emergence” to examine Angola’s foreign-policy priorities and its potential as a strategic partner.
To launch and complement the report, ECFR is hosting a public online event on the Angola’s strategic interests, regional role, and expanding engagement in multilateral fora – live from Luanda. Speakers will reflect on the implications of Angola’s emergence for regional governance and global partnerships, including Europe.
The event is being organized as part of ECFR’s Re:Order project. The Re:Order project is funded by Stiftung Mercator.