A conversation on the direction of travel of U.S. national security policy
Guests
Elbridge Colby, U.S. Undersecretary of War for Policy
Mark Leonard, Director, ECFR
Over the past year, the trajectory of U.S. national security policy has raised sharp questions about strategic clarity, prioritization, and the balance between restraint and intervention.
Candidate Donald Trump famously campaigned on an “America First” approach: reducing U.S. involvement overseas, withdrawing from forever wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and emphasizing homeland security and Indo-Pacific.
However, since coming to office – as well as pushing for settlements in Gaza and Ukraine – the Trump administration has intervened in Iran and Venezuela and raised questions about the sovereignty of Greenland.
This event aims to provide a candid discussion about the ambitions and trade-offs in current U.S. national security policy through a moderated interview with the U.S. Undersecretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby.
This is a side event at the Munich Security Conference.