2026 Republic of Korea (ROK)–G7 cooperation forum
The G7 and its close partners, particularly the Republic of Korea (ROK), face a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape marked by growing economic competition, technological fragmentation, and mounting security challenges. From supply chain vulnerabilities to shifting alliances and rising geopolitical tensions, these developments are testing the resilience of existing frameworks for international cooperation.
Against this backdrop, the forum, kindly supported by the Korea Foundation, convened senior policymakers, business leaders, and experts to explore how advanced economies can better align their approaches across key areas including economic security, emerging technologies, defence cooperation, and the green transition. It provided a platform for candid, action-oriented dialogue on how to strengthen coordination, reduce critical dependencies, and build more resilient and inclusive partnerships.
Agenda
09:30 – 09:45 | Coffee reception
09:45 – 09:50 | Opening remarks
Dr. Célia Belin, Head, ECFR Paris
Amb. Guido SONG, President, Korea Foundation
09:50 – 10:00 | Congratulatory Remarks
S.E.M. Hyuk-woon KWON, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Korea in France
10:00 – 10:10 | Keynote: The future of G7–ROK cooperation in a fragmented world
Anne Rulliat, Deputy Director, North-East Asia, French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs
10:10 – 11:10 | Economic security in practice: coordinating the G7 and partners to secure critical value chains
Moderator
Agathe Demarais, Senior Policy Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR)
Speakers
- Dr. Chul CHUNG, Chief Research Officer, The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI); President, Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI)
- Tristan Dufes, Deputy Director for Strategic Sectors, Economic Diplomacy Directorate, French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs
- Dr. Meredith Lilly, Professor and Simon Reisman Chair, Carleton University
11:10 – 11:30 | Coffee break
11:30 – 12:30 | AI, innovation and global partnerships: towards accessible and trusted digital ecosystems
Moderator
Dr. Julien Nocetti, Advisor on Digital, Cyber and Technological Affairs at the Center for Analysis, Forecasting and Strategy (CAPS), French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Speakers
- Dr. Jungmi CHA, Director, Foreign Policy and Security Strategy Division, National Assembly Futures Institute
- Dr. Eleni Diamanti, Research Director, French National Centre for Scientific Research
- Martin Hullin, Director, Network for Technological Resilience & Sovereignty, Program Europe’s Future, Bertelsmann Stiftung
12:30 – 13:45 | Standing lunch and networking
13:45 – 14:45 | Security and defence cooperation amid geopolitical crises
Moderator
Andrew Small, Director, Asia Programme, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR)
Speakers
- Jae Young KIM, Executive Vice President, Hanwha Aerospace
- S.E.M. Dana Purcarescu, Ambassador for the Indo-Pacific, French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs
- Dr. Eric J. Ballbach, Korea Foundation Fellow, German Institute for International and Security Affairs
- Dr. Nicu Popescu, Co-director, European Security Programme & Distinguished Policy Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR)
14:45 – 15:00 | Coffee break
15:00 – 16:00 | Aligning industrial policy, climate and development for a more effective and solidarity-based international system
Moderator
Dr. Céline Kauffmann, Chief Programmes Officer, IDDRI
Speakers
- Prof. Jae-Seung LEE, Professor, Korea University
- Martin Kessler, Executive Director, Finance for Development Lab
- Stéphane Voisin, Head of Sustainable Finance Research & PARC Foundation, Institut
Louis Bachelier
16:00 – 16:10 | Closing Remarks
Dr. Célia Belin, Head, ECFR Paris