European Security

Arctic hold‘em: Ten European cards in Greenland
Europeans have real leverage in the face of Donald Trump’s threats towards Greenland—and time on their side. They must use it to raise the prospective costs of annexation
Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has now lasted longer than the Soviet Union’s fight against Nazi Germany, with incomparably smaller gains. The West should stop buying into Moscow’s bluff that Russia is invincible; instead, it should use the Kremlin’s weaknesses and double down on its support for Ukraine to bring about real negotiations to end the war
Europeans have real leverage in the face of Donald Trump’s threats towards Greenland—and time on their side. They must use it to raise the prospective costs of annexation
Britain and France have committed to deploying their armies on the ground in Ukraine. This is one step towards providing the robust security guarantees the country needs to deter future Russian aggression
Given the Trump administration’s recent statements and policy pronouncements, European leaders no longer have any excuse for failing to map out their own long-term security strategy. If they can get their act together on ending the Ukraine war, they will gain a much stronger position on other key fronts, too
Quickly bringing in the Western Balkan candidates, Ukraine and Moldova to counter Russia or China poses many dilemmas for the EU
Russia’s hybrid warfare targeting NATO states has intensified since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Attacks on digital and energy infrastructure as well as drone incursions into NATO airspace occur almost daily now and put the alliance on alert about the potential of Russian aggression in the not-too-distant future. Between US president Trump raising…
A Russia-Ukraine peace deal that capitulates to Putin risks destabilising the Western Balkans, emboldening Serbian territorial claims and undermining EU credibility
Trump and Lukashenka’s new found dialogue leaves the EU in a bind. However, there is a middle ground to be found between passively waiting for regime change in Belarus and risking a fallout with Washington
The Ukraine war has revived EU enlargement for Albania, Moldova, Montenegro and Ukraine, but they face obstacles. Accelerating membership for these frontrunners would unlock the process before rivals can take advantage
America’s new National Security Strategy has shaken Europe’s leaders awake to the end of the transatlantic alliance as they know it. But Europeans have the means to stand up for themselves—if they choose to seize them
The Ukraine war has revived EU enlargement for Albania, Moldova, Montenegro and Ukraine, but they face obstacles. Accelerating membership for these frontrunners would unlock the process before rivals can take advantage
As Russia accelerates its annexation of “frozen conflict” regions, the EU must enhance its policy to counter Moscow’s influence
After a string of votes marred by Russian interference, Moldova is gearing up to elect its new parliament in September. As the election approaches, the Kremlin seems to be intensifying its efforts to thwart the president’s pro-European party, PAS, threatening the country’s EU accession
Together with the Ukrainians, Europeans should begin—now—to draw up a “beyond the horizon” plan for Ukraine in readiness for a ceasefire or even a peace deal
EU leaders have to learn lessons from Ukraine if they want to be truly ready to take responsibility for Europe’s security
The EU needs a legal instrument to override rules in war or major security crises, empowering institutions to prioritize military production, secure supply chains and allocate vital resources effectively
The EU’s accession process ignores defence while NATO cannot cover all the candidates. Tailored defence cooperation roadmaps offer a promising path to protect Europe’s periphery without NATO membership
The NB8 countries are some of Ukraine’s most steadfast supporters. Amid shifting transatlantic politics, their role in strengthening Ukraine’s defence is set to become increasingly vital
Facing wars and crises, the EU can no longer rely on slow peacetime processes. It needs a plan for faster industrial and infrastructural adaptation
The EU is falling behind the US and China in the digital realm. It urgently needs a new agenda combining innovation, security, and influence for an age of geopoliticised technology
Trump and Lukashenka’s new found dialogue leaves the EU in a bind. However, there is a middle ground to be found between passively waiting for regime change in Belarus and risking a fallout with Washington
America’s new National Security Strategy has shaken Europe’s leaders awake to the end of the transatlantic alliance as they know it. But Europeans have the means to stand up for themselves—if they choose to seize them
Whether using frozen Russian assets, ramping up defence production or deepening the relationship with the EU, it is up to us to secure Ukraine’s future—and our own
Russia’s renewed offensive in Ukraine’s east makes urgent international support essential. Europe must now mobilise financial assistance to secure Ukrainian sovereignty—and its own security
Leo Litra and Lesia Ogryzko are joined by Eric Ciaramella and Jana Kobzova to discuss the development and its implications
Mark Leonard welcomes Jana Kobzova and Jim O’Brien to unpack the leaked 28-point US-Russia plan for Ukraine and its implications for European security
Mark Leonard welcomes Ulrike Franke to unpack the crisis around Europe’s Future Combat Air System
Jessica Hendrick takes over The Neighbourhood to unpack what the EU’s 2025 Enlargement Package reveals about both Brussels’s expectations and life inside the candidate countries
Jeremy Shapiro welcomes Jana Kobzova and Jim O’Brien to discuss the latest twists in diplomacy between Ukraine, Russia and the West
Mark Leonard launches ECFR’s new RE-ENGAGE podcast series with Lykke Friis to explore the future of EU enlargement and Denmark’s role in shaping it
Lesia Ogryzko and Leo Litra welcome Lyuba Shipovich and Gustav Gressel to unpack how warfare in Ukraine is changing and if Europe can respond
Mark Leonard welcomes Jana Kobzova to break down the summer’s key developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine
Mark Leonard is joined by Camille Grand and Jana Kobzova to discuss ECFR’s new European Security programme and the war in Ukraine
Torino, 27 Novembre 2025NH Collection Piazza Carlina, Piazza Carlo Emanuele II, 15 Il tema di questa edizione de Il Circolo dell’ECFR sarà la transizione demografica, che pone l’Italia e l’Europa di fronte a una sfida esistenziale per il loro futuro sulla scena globale. Un continente sempre più anziano e con un saldo demografico negativo rischia…
Roma, 6 novembre 2025Hotel NH Collection Roma Centro, Via dei Gracchi 324, 00192 Roma Nel contesto internazionale segnato da una crescente competizione sistemica, le minacce ibride rappresentano oggi una delle sfide più complesse per la sicurezza nazionale ed europea. L’incontro intende promuovere un confronto tra istituzioni, think tank e settore privato per analizzare la natura…
Roma, 20 Ottobre 202512.00-14.00Centro Studi Americani, Via Michelangelo Caetani, 32 Lingua: Inglese L’evento si è svolto nell’ambito del Festival della Diplomazia, della Presidenza polacca del Consiglio degli Stati del Mar Baltico e della Presidenza danese del Consiglio dell’Unione Europea
Roma, 13 Ottobre 202519:00-21:00 Terrazza Civita, Piazza Venezia 11, 00186 Lingua: Inglese…
Roma, 14 Ottobre 202509:00-12:30 Spazio Vittoria, Via Vittoria Colonna, 11, 00193 RomaTraduzione simultanea inglese-italiano. Per registrarsi: qui (posti limitati, gli organizzatori si riservano di confermare agli iscritti)…
Torino, 16 Settembre 202512:30-14:30 NH Collection Piazza Carlina, Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, 15 Lingua: Italiano Il tema di questa edizione de Il Circolo dell’ECFR sarà focalizzato sui cosiddetti partiti europei Challengers, ovvero i partiti populisti in ascesa in UE, dalla destra alla sinistra. Tali attori politici stanno progressivamente “scuotendo” il mainstream della politica estera europea, acquisendo…
The event will contribute to the wider Ukraine Recovery Conference by examining a critical dimension of Russia’s war against Ukraine: the economic infrastructure underlying the conflict and the maritime security challenges it creates for Europe. It aims to create space for discussion among key experts and stakeholders on policy options to address Russian economic circumvention…
Days before a high-stakes NATO summit, the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) hosts to a timely webinar on European public attitudes towards Europe’s defence, the first turbulent months of President Trump’s new term, and the capacity of Europe to respond to a changing transatlantic reality. This webinar will launch our brand-new public opinion report,…
Questa edizione de Il Circolo dell’ECFR sarà focalizzata sulla risposta dell’Europa alla seconda presidenza Trump. Le tensioni tra gli Stati Uniti di Donald Trump e l’UE si intensificano, segnando probabilmente la fine dell’alleanza transatlantica così come l’abbiamo conosciuta negli ultimi 80 anni. Secondo l’ultimo report-sondaggio di ECFR, la maggioranza degli europei non vede più gli…
