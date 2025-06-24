European Security
Assault Teams Training In Lugansk People'S Republic

Putin’s longest war: Calling time on Russia’s endurance myth

  • Jana Kobzova, Leo Litra
  • Commentary

Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has now lasted longer than the Soviet Union’s fight against Nazi Germany, with incomparably smaller gains. The West should stop buying into Moscow’s bluff that Russia is invincible; instead, it should use the Kremlin’s weaknesses and double down on its support for Ukraine to bring about real negotiations to end the war

547734716

Arctic hold‘em: Ten European cards in Greenland

  • Jana Kobzova, Mark Leonard, Jim O’Brien, Jana Puglierin, Jeremy Shapiro, Vessela Tcherneva, Katrine Westgaard
  • Commentary

Europeans have real leverage in the face of Donald Trump’s threats towards Greenland—and time on their side. They must use it to raise the prospective costs of annexation

Trump Meeting With Zelensky and European Leaders

Decision time for Europe

  • Mark Leonard
  • Commentary

Given the Trump administration’s recent statements and policy pronouncements, European leaders no longer have any excuse for failing to map out their own long-term security strategy. If they can get their act together on ending the Ukraine war, they will gain a much stronger position on other key fronts, too

16 Jan
European Power

Europe Debates | Russia won’t attack NATO

Online · ECFR Berlin

Russia’s hybrid warfare targeting NATO states has intensified since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Attacks on digital and energy infrastructure as well as drone incursions into NATO airspace occur almost daily now and put the alliance on alert about the potential of Russian aggression in the not-too-distant future. Between US president Trump raising…

EU Flag Dark Background

The death of the West

  • Nick Witney
  • Commentary

America’s new National Security Strategy has shaken Europe’s leaders awake to the end of the transatlantic alliance as they know it. But Europeans have the means to stand up for themselves—if they choose to seize them

Publications

Moldovan citizens living in Moscow are seen queuing to vote at a polling station during the 2024 Moldovan elections in Moscow, Russia on October 20, 2024.

The bear behind the ballot: Moldova’s election in the shadow of war

  • Andrew Wilson
  • Policy Brief

After a string of votes marred by Russian interference, Moldova is gearing up to elect its new parliament in September. As the election approaches, the Kremlin seems to be intensifying its efforts to thwart the president’s pro-European party, PAS, threatening the country’s EU accession

Views of the Kyiv region.

Preventing the next war: A European plan for Ukraine

  • Camille Grand, Jana Kobzova, Nicu Popescu
  • Policy Brief

Together with the Ukrainians, Europeans should begin—now—to draw up a “beyond the horizon” plan for Ukraine in readiness for a ceasefire or even a peace deal

KNDS factory, Franco-German leader in the defense industry, manufacturing armaments and guns for the army and air force. Producer of battle tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and ammunition.

Law of duty: The case for a US-inspired EU Preparedness Act

  • Tiago Antunes
  • Policy Brief

The EU needs a legal instrument to override rules in war or major security crises, empowering institutions to prioritize military production, secure supply chains and allocate vital resources effectively

Long-range Peklo (Hell) missile drones are displayed during the handover of the first batch to Defence Forces on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine.

Strength in members: How to rally EU enlargement for defence

  • Gustav Gressel, Nicu Popescu
  • Policy Brief

The EU’s accession process ignores defence while NATO cannot cover all the candidates. Tailored defence cooperation roadmaps offer a promising path to protect Europe’s periphery without NATO membership

Articles

Assault Teams Training In Lugansk People'S Republic

Putin’s longest war: Calling time on Russia’s endurance myth

  • Jana Kobzova, Leo Litra
  • Commentary

Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has now lasted longer than the Soviet Union’s fight against Nazi Germany, with incomparably smaller gains. The West should stop buying into Moscow’s bluff that Russia is invincible; instead, it should use the Kremlin’s weaknesses and double down on its support for Ukraine to bring about real negotiations to end the war

547734716

Arctic hold‘em: Ten European cards in Greenland

  • Jana Kobzova, Mark Leonard, Jim O’Brien, Jana Puglierin, Jeremy Shapiro, Vessela Tcherneva, Katrine Westgaard
  • Commentary

Europeans have real leverage in the face of Donald Trump’s threats towards Greenland—and time on their side. They must use it to raise the prospective costs of annexation

Trump Meeting With Zelensky and European Leaders

Decision time for Europe

  • Mark Leonard
  • Commentary

Given the Trump administration’s recent statements and policy pronouncements, European leaders no longer have any excuse for failing to map out their own long-term security strategy. If they can get their act together on ending the Ukraine war, they will gain a much stronger position on other key fronts, too

EU Flag Dark Background

The death of the West

  • Nick Witney
  • Commentary

America’s new National Security Strategy has shaken Europe’s leaders awake to the end of the transatlantic alliance as they know it. But Europeans have the means to stand up for themselves—if they choose to seize them

Podcasts

Trump’s 28-point plan for Ukraine

  • Podcast
  • Emergency room
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Jana Kobzova and Jim O’Brien to unpack the leaked 28-point US-Russia plan for Ukraine and its implications for European security

The future of European air defence

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Ulrike Franke to unpack the crisis around Europe’s Future Combat Air System

Re Engage website

The EU’s enlargement reality check

  • Podcast
  • ECFR on air
  • The Neighbourhood

Jessica Hendrick takes over The Neighbourhood to unpack what the EU’s 2025 Enlargement Package reveals about both Brussels’s expectations and life inside the candidate countries

The Neighbourhood: Europe’s enlargement moment

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes
  • The Neighbourhood

Mark Leonard launches ECFR’s new RE-ENGAGE podcast series with Lykke Friis to explore the future of EU enlargement and Denmark’s role in shaping it

Events

16 Jan
European Power

Europe Debates | Russia won’t attack NATO

Online · ECFR Berlin

Russia’s hybrid warfare targeting NATO states has intensified since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Attacks on digital and energy infrastructure as well as drone incursions into NATO airspace occur almost daily now and put the alliance on alert about the potential of Russian aggression in the not-too-distant future. Between US president Trump raising…

27 Nov
European Power

Demografia e Competizione Internazionale:  Il ruolo dell’Europa nel mondo di domani

· ECFR Rome

Torino, 27 Novembre 2025NH Collection Piazza Carlina, Piazza Carlo Emanuele II, 15 Il tema di questa edizione de Il Circolo dell’ECFR sarà la transizione demografica, che pone l’Italia e l’Europa di fronte a una sfida esistenziale per il loro futuro sulla scena globale. Un continente sempre più anziano e con un saldo demografico negativo rischia…

6 Nov
European Power

Oltre l’Emergenza: Italia e Minacce Ibride tra Crisi Immediata e Rischio Sistemico

· ECFR Rome

Roma, 6 novembre 2025Hotel NH Collection Roma Centro, Via dei Gracchi 324, 00192 Roma  Nel contesto internazionale segnato da una crescente competizione sistemica, le minacce ibride rappresentano oggi una delle sfide più complesse per la sicurezza nazionale ed europea. L’incontro intende promuovere un confronto tra istituzioni, think tank e settore privato per analizzare la natura…

14 Oct
European Security

Preventing War in Europe: Swift Action for Peace

· ECFR Rome

Roma, 14 Ottobre 202509:00-12:30 Spazio Vittoria, Via Vittoria Colonna, 11, 00193 RomaTraduzione simultanea inglese-italiano. Per registrarsi: qui (posti limitati, gli organizzatori si riservano di confermare agli iscritti)…

16 Sep
European Power

Il Circolo dell’ECFR Rise to the Challengers: rivoluzione della politica estera europea?

· ECFR Rome

Torino, 16 Settembre 202512:30-14:30 NH Collection Piazza Carlina, Piazza Vittorio Emanuele II, 15 Lingua: Italiano Il tema di questa edizione de Il Circolo dell’ECFR sarà focalizzato sui cosiddetti partiti europei Challengers, ovvero i partiti populisti in ascesa in UE, dalla destra alla sinistra. Tali attori politici stanno progressivamente “scuotendo” il mainstream della politica estera europea, acquisendo…

9 Jul
European Security

Round-Table – Breaking the Chain: Countering Shadow Fleet Operations in Europe’s Strategic Waterways

· ECFR Rome

The event will contribute to the wider Ukraine Recovery Conference by examining a critical dimension of Russia’s war against Ukraine: the economic infrastructure underlying the conflict and the maritime security challenges it creates for Europe. It aims to create space for discussion among key experts and stakeholders on policy options to address Russian economic circumvention…

23 Jun
European Power

Defence without America? What Europeans are (and aren’t) ready for 

Online

Days before a high-stakes NATO summit, the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) hosts to a timely webinar on European public attitudes towards Europe’s defence, the first turbulent months of President Trump’s new term, and the capacity of Europe to respond to a changing transatlantic reality. This webinar will launch our brand-new public opinion report,…

28 Mar
European Power

Il Circolo dell’ECFR – L’Europa in scena: attore non protagonista del nuovo scenario internazionale?

· ECFR Rome

Questa edizione de Il Circolo dell’ECFR sarà focalizzata sulla risposta dell’Europa alla seconda presidenza Trump. Le tensioni tra gli Stati Uniti di Donald Trump e l’UE si intensificano, segnando probabilmente la fine dell’alleanza transatlantica così come l’abbiamo conosciuta negli ultimi 80 anni. Secondo l’ultimo report-sondaggio di ECFR, la maggioranza degli europei non vede più gli…

In the media