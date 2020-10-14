Council members
Albania
- Majlinda Bregu – Commissioner for Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health, WHO Regional Office for Europe
- Ditmir Bushati – Member of Parliament; former Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
- Remzi Lani – Director, Albanian Media Institute
- Lea Ypi – Professor in Political Theory, London School of Economics
Austria
- Karoline Edtstadler – Member of the National Council, Austrian Parliament; former Federal Minister for the EU and the Constitution
- Steven Heinz – Co-founder, Lansdowne Partners
- Gerald Knaus – Founding Chair, European Stability Initiative
- Alexander Marschik – Ambassador; Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations
- Hannes Swoboda – President, International Institute for Peace; former Member of the European Parliament
- Andreas Treichl – Chair, ERSTE Foundation; President, European Forum Alpbach
Belgium
- Claude Kandiyoti – CEO, Krest Real Estate Investments
- Marc Otte – Senior Associate Fellow, Egmont Institute; Vice-President, European Institute for Peace; former EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process
- Kathleen van Brempt – Member of the European Parliament
- Saskia van Uffelen – Manager, Future Workforce & BeTheChange Agoria; Digital Skills Leader Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Sabina Ćudić – Member of the House of Representatives of Parliament; Vice President, Naša Stranka
- Dunja Mijatović – former Commissioner for Human Rights, Council of Europe
Bulgaria
- Dimitar Enchev – Co-founder & Director, CWP Global
- Kristalina Georgieva – Managing Director, IMF
- Petar Karaboev – Deputy Editor-in-chief, Economedia
- Ivan Krastev – Chair of the Board, Centre for Liberal Strategies
- Daniel Lorer – Member of the National Assembly; Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
- Eva Maydell – Member of the European Parliament
- Nickolay Mladenov – Director General, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy; former UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process
- Monika Panayotova – Lecturer, University of National and World Economy Sofia (UNWE); former Deputy Minister for the Bulgarian EU Council Presidency
- Julian Popov – Fellow, European Climate Foundation; former Minister of Environment and Waters
- Louisa Slavkova – Founder, Sofia Platform
- Todor Tagarev – former Minister of Defence
Croatia
- Zvonimir Frka-Petešić – Chief of Staff, Prime Minister’s Office
- Tvrtko Jakovina – Professor of Modern History, University of Zagreb
- Dario Mihelin – Ambassador of Croatia to China
- Vesna Pusić – former First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Senada Šelo Šabić – Senior Scientific Associate, Institute for Development and International Relations Zagreb
- Romana Vlahutin – Distinguished Fellow for Geostrategy, German Marshall Fund of the United States
Czech Republic
- Dita Charanzová – Vice-President, European Parliament
- Aleš Chmelař – Permanent representative of the Czech Republic, OECD
- Eva Decroix – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Martin Ehl – Chief Foreign Policy Analyst, Hospodářské noviny
Denmark
- Rebecca Adler-Nissen – Director, National Center for AI in Society (CAISA)
- Stine Bosse – Director of the Board, Allianz
- Sofie Carsten Nielsen – EU Biosolutions Project Director, Dansk Industri; former leader of the Danish Social Liberal Party
- Jakob Ellemann-Jensen – Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence
- Lykke Friis – Co-Chair, ECFR; Director, Taenketanken Europa; German correspondent, Berlingske Tidende
- Connie Hedegaard – Chair, KR Foundation; former European Commissioner for Climate Action
- Dan Jørgensen – European Commissioner for Energy and Housing
- Casper Klynge – Vice President, Head of Government Affairs, EMEA, Zscaler
- Nader Mousavizadeh – Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Macro Advisory Partners
- Søren Pind – Chair, Danish Cyber Defence; former Minister of Justice
- Helle Thorning-Schmidt – Board Member, Vestas; former Prime Minister of Denmark; former CEO, Save the Children
- Margrethe Vestager – Chair of the Board of Governors, Technical University of Denmark; World Leaders Fellow, Blavatnik School of Government
Estonia
- Toomas Hendrik Ilves – Visiting Professor, University of Tartu; former President of Estonia
- Riina Kionka – EU Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
- Marko Mihkelson – Chair, Foreign Affairs Committee, Parliament of Estonia
- Kristi Raik – Director, International Centre for Defence and Security
Finland
- Anu Bradford – Henry L. Moses Professor of Law and International Organization & Director, European Legal Studies Center, Columbia Law School
- Pekka Haavisto – Member of Parliament
- Mikko Hautala – Chief Geopolitical and Government Relations Officer; former Ambassador to the United States
- Jyrki Katainen – Head of Group Public Affairs, Nordea Bank; former Prime Minister of Finland
- Piia-Noora Kauppi – Partner, Odgers Berndtson
- Hanna Ojanen – Research Director, Tampere University; Adjunct Professor, Finnish National Defence University
- Kai Sauer – Ambassador of Finland to Germany
- Alexander Stubb – President of Finland
- Teija Tiilikainen – Director, European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats
- Erkki Tuomioja – Vice-Chair, Foreign Affairs Committee; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Jutta Urpilainen – Chair of the Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report Advisory Board, UNESCO; former European Commissioner for International Partnerships
- Elina Valtonen – Minister of Foreign Affairs
France
- Alexandre Adam – Member of the Council of State; former Europe Advisor to French President Macron
- Laurence Boone – Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Santander France
- Anne Bouverot – Chairperson of the Board of École Normale Supérieure, Paris Sciences et Lettres
- David Cvach – Permanent Representative of France to NATO
- Thierry Déau – CEO, Meridiam
- Nathalie Delapalme – Director, Mo Ibrahim Foundation
- Anne-Marie Descôtes – Secretary General, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs
- Muriel Domenach – Senior Advisor in Extraordinary Service, Court of Auditors France; former Ambassador of France to NATO
- Ismaël Emelien – Co-Founder & CEO, Zoī; former Special Advisor for Strategy and Communication to the President of France; Co-Founder, En Marche!
- Nathalie Errard – Senior Vice President for European Affairs, Airbus
- Nicole Gnesotto – Vice-President, Jacques Delors Institute; Professor, Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers
- Gilles Gressani – President, Group of Geopolitical Studies & Director, Le Grand Continent
- Jean-Marie Guéhenno – Senior Adviser, Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue; former President & CEO, International Crisis Group; former UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations
- Elisabeth Guigou – President, Anna Lindh Foundation
- Fabienne Hara – Secretary General, Paris Peace Forum
- Sylvie Kauffmann – Editorial Director, Le Monde
- Aurore Lalucq – Member of the European Parliament; Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, European Parliament; Co-President, Place publique
- Pascal Lamy – President, Paris Peace Forum; Coordinator of the Jacques Delors Think Tanks; former Director General, WTO; former European Commissioner for Trade
- Jean-David Levitte – President of the Foundation Council, Geneva Centre for Security Policy; former Ambassador of France to the United States and the United Nations
- Nathalie Loiseau – Member of the European Parliament
- Rym Momtaz – Editor in chief, Carnegie Europe’s blog Strategic Europe; former Elysée correspondent, Politico
- Amélie de Montchalin – Minister Delegate for the Budget and Public Accounts
- Natalie Nougayrède – Columnist and leader writer, The Guardian
- Cédric O – Co-founder & CEO, The Marshmallow Project; former Secretary of State for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications
- Delphine O – Ambassador; Secretary General, UN Women Global Forum, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Christine Ockrent – Journalist and Presenter of Affaires Etrangères, France Culture Radio
- Garance Pineau – Director General, Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF)
- Jean Pisani-Ferry – Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute; Senior Fellow, Bruegel
- Rémy Rioux – CEO, Agence Française de Développement
- Justin Vaïsse – Director General, Paris Peace Forum; former Director of Policy Planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Shahin Vallée – Head, Geo-Economics Program, German Council on Foreign Relations
- Pierre Vimont – Senior Advisor, Rasmussen Global; Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe; former Secretary General, European External Action Service; former Ambassador of France to the United States
Germany
- Knut Abraham – Member of the Bundestag and Coordinator for German-Polish Cooperation of the Federal Government
- Niels Annen – State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development
- Thomas Bagger – Former State Secretary, Federal Foreign Office
- Ottilie Bälz – Senior Vice President for Global Issues, Robert Bosch Stiftung
- Franziska Brantner – Co-Chair, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen; Member of the Bundestag
- Sandra Breka – Vice President and COO, Open Society Foundations
- Saskia Bruysten – Co-founder, Carbon Equity; Co-Founder, Yunus Social Business
- Reinhard Bütikofer – Senior Fellow, CEPA; Senior Adviser, EPC; former Member of the European Parliament
- Julia De Clerck-Sachsse – Senior Non-Resident Fellow, German Marshall Fund of the United States
- Florian Eder – Senior Editor, Süddeutsche Zeitung
- Joschka Fischer – Emeritus Chair, ECFR; former Minister of Foreign Affairs; former Vice-Chancellor of Germany
- Benedikt Franke – CEO and Vice-Chairman, Munich Security Conference
- Alexander Graf Lambsdorff – German Ambassador to Russia
- Anna Herrhausen – Executive Board Member, Phineo
- Christoph Heusgen – Former Chair, Munich Security Conference; former German Ambassador to the United Nations
- Ina Heusgen – Federal Government Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Foreign Office
- Wolfgang Ischinger – President, Munich Security Conference Foundation Council
- Roderich Kiesewetter – Member of the Bundestag
- Lars Klingbeil – Federal Minister of Finance
- Stefan Kornelius – Federal Government Spokesperson; Head of the Press and Information Office of the Federal Government
- Sergey Lagodinsky – Member of the European Parliament
- Nathanael Liminski – Minister for Federal, European, International Affairs and Media of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia
- Stefan Mair – Director, German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP)
- Johannes Meier – Chair of the Advisory Board, Stiftung Mercator
- Almut Möller – Director for European and Global Affairs & Head of the Europe in the World programme, European Policy Centre
- Hannah Neumann – Member of the European Parliament
- Dietmar Nietan – Former Member of the Bundestag
- Omid Nouripour – Vice President of the Bundestag
- Cem Özdemir – Former Federal Minster of Food and Agriculture
- Norbert Röttgen – Co-Chair, ECFR; Member of the Bundestag and Deputy Group Chairman for Foreign Affairs
- Klaus Scharioth – Former Dean, Mercator Fellowship on International Affairs; former Ambassador of Germany to the United States
- Wolfgang Schmidt – Former Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks
- Caroline Schmutte – Chairwoman of the Board, Save The Children Germany
- Michael Schwarz – Managing Director, Baden-Baden Entrepreneur Talks
- Daniela Schwarzer – Member of the Executive Board, Bertelsmann Stiftung
- Christoph Steck – Director of Public Policy Spain and Portugal, Amazon
- Sabine Stricker-Kellerer – Lawyer, SSK Asia
- Eckart von Klaeden – Vice President and Head of External Affairs, Mercedes-Benz Group AG; former Minister of State at the Federal Chancellery
- Stella Voutta – Director for Peace and Strategic Partnerships, Robert Bosch Stiftung
- Johann Wadephul – Federal Foreign Minister
- Sabine Weyand – Director General, Directorate General for Trade, European Commission
- André Wilkens – Director, European Cultural Foundation; Co-Founder, Die Offene Gesellschaft
- Guntram Wolff – Professor of Economics, Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB); Senior Fellow, Bruegel
- Jeromin Zettelmeyer – Director, Bruegel
Greece
- Kostas Bakoyannis – Former Mayor of Athens
- Anna Diamantopoulou – President, DIKTIO – Network for Reform in Greece and Europe
- Kalypso Nicolaïdis – Chair and Professor of International Affairs, School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute; Professor, University of Oxford
- George Pagoulatos – Ambassador of Greece to the OECD; Professor of European Politics and Economy, Athens University of Economics and Business
- Alexis Papahelas – Executive Director, Kathimerini
- George Papandreou – Member of the Hellenic Parliament; former Prime Minister of Greece
- Alexander Rondos – former EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa
- Loukas Tsoukalis – Professor, University of Athens; President, ELIAMEP
Hungary
- Gordon Bajnai – Chair, Global Advisory Board & Head of Global Infrastructure, Campbell Lutyens; former Prime Minister of Hungary
- Tibor Dessewffy – President, DEMOS Hungary
- Klára Dobrev – Member of the European Parliament
- Dávid Korányi – President, Action for Democracy; Senior Adviser, Office of the Mayor of Budapest
- Tamás Meszerics – Assistant Professor, Central European University; former Member of the European Parliament
- Anita Orban – Vice Chairwoman, Director for External Affairs, Vodafone Hungary
- Alexander Soros (Hungary/USA) – Chair of the Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations
- George Soros (Hungary/USA) – Founder, Open Society Foundations
Ireland
- Lucinda Creighton – CEO, Vulcan Consulting; former Minister for European Affairs
- Henry Farrell – Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Professor of International Affairs, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced Studies
- Brigid Laffan – Director, Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies & Director, Global Governance Programme, European University Institute
- David McNair – Executive Director for Global Policy, ONE Campaign; Nonresident scholar, Africa programme, Carnegie
- Louise Richardson – President, Carnegie Corporation of New York
Italy
- Giorgia Abeltino – Senior Director Government Affairs and Public Policy South Europe, Google
- Giuliano Amato – Former President of the Council of Ministers; former President of the Italian Constitutional Court; former Prime Minister of Italy
- Vincenzo Amendola – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Enrico Maria Bagnasco – CEO, Sparkle; President, Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo
- Deborah Bergamini – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Emma Bonino – former Minister of Foreign Affairs; former European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid
- Marta Dassù – Senior Advisor Europe, The Aspen Institute; Editor-in-Chief, Aspenia
- Massimo Deandreis – General Manager, S.R.M. Economic Research Center related to Intesa Sanpaolo Group
- Emanuela C. Del Re – Deputy Head of Foreign Affairs Department of Forza Italia; former EU Special Representative for the Sahel, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Piero Fassino – President, CeSPI; Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Flavia Giacobbe – Director, Formiche magazine and Airpress
- Alba Lamberti – Head of the European City Leadership Programme, The London School of Economics and Political Sciences (LSE); Chair of the Board of Trustees, Breaking Barriers (Italy/UK)
- Enrico Letta – Dean, IE School of Politics, Economics & Global Affairs; President, Jacques Delors Institute; former Prime Minister of Italy and Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Paolo Magri – Managing Director and Chair of the Advisory Board, Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI)
- Giampiero Massolo – President, Mundys SpA
- Paolo Messa – Executive Vice President for International Relations and Strategic Partnerships, National Italian American Foundation (NIAF)
- Simone Nisi – Director of Institutional Affairs, Edison
- Lapo Pistelli – Director for Public Affairs, ENI; former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Lia Quartapelle – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
- Nicolò Russo Perez – Director, Centro Studi sul Federalismo (CSF)
- Giorgio Rutelli – Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Adnkronos
- Pasquale Salzano – Ambassador to Morocco, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy
- Stefano Sannino – Former Director-General, Directorate-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf, European Commission
- Alessandro Speciale – Principal Press Officer, European Central Bank
- Fabrizio Tassinari – Executive Director, School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute
- Loredana Teodorescu – Head of European and International Affairs, Luigi Sturzo Institute; President, WIIS Italy
- Nathalie Tocci – Director, Istituto Affari Internazionali
- Valentino Valentini – Deputy Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy
- Renato Vichi – Group Head Institutional Affairs and External Communication, International Subsidiary Banks, Intesa Sanpaolo
Latvia
- Zanda Kalniņa-Lukaševica – First Deputy Speaker of the Saeima
- Žaneta Ozoliņa – Professor, University of Latvia; former Director, Latvian Centre for Human Rights
- Andris Strazds – Head of General Secretariat, Latvijas Banka
Lithuania
- Mantas Adomėnas – Secretary General, Community of Democracies; former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Rasa Juknevičienė – Member of the European Parliament; former Minister of Defence
- Gabrielius Landsbergis – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Linas Linkevičius – Ambassador of Lithuania to Sweden; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Vygaudas Ušackas – Board Member, Avia Solutions Group; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Ramūnas Vilpišauskas – Professor of International Relations and Political Science, Vilnius University
Malta
- Matthew Caruana Galizia – Co-founder, Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation
Moldova
- Natalia Gavrilița – Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow, Robert Bosch Academy; former Prime Minister
- Ana Revenco – Director, Centre for Strategic Communication and Countering Disinformation; former Minister of Internal Affairs
- Ion Sturza – Founder and Chair, Fribourg Capital; former Prime Minister
Montenegro
- Dritan Abazović – Former Prime Minister of Montenegro
- Srđan Darmanović – Professor at the Faculty of Political Science, University of Montenegro; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Ivan Vuković – Vice President, Democratic Party of Socialists; Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Montenegro
The Netherlands
- Yoeri Albrecht – Director, De Balie
- Kalin Anev Janse – Chief Financial Officer, European Stability Mechanism
- Caroline de Gruyter – Correspondent for European Affairs, NRC Handelsblatt; Columnist, Foreign Policy
- Steven Everts – Director, EU Institute for Security Studies
- Sigrid Kaag – Former Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands; former Under Secretary General, United Nations
- Bert Koenders – Special Envoy, Worldbank; Professor for Peace, Justice and Security, University of Leiden; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Rem Koolhaas – Architect and Urbanist; Professor, Graduate School of Design, Harvard University
- Dick Oosting – Chair of the Board, Asylos; former CEO, ECFR; former Europe Director, Amnesty International
- Kati Piri – Member of Parliament; Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Asylum
- Lilianne Ploumen – Former Leader of the Dutch Labour Party; Founder, SheDecides
- Marietje Schaake – International Director of Policy, Cyber Policy Centre & International Policy Fellow, Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, Stanford University; President, CyberPeace Institute
- Han ten Broeke – Chief of Staff to European Commissioner for Climate, Net-Zero and Clean Growth, European Commission
- Karien van Gennip – Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs and Employment of the Netherlands
- Gauri van Gulik – Co-founder and Chair, Multitudes Foundation
- Coen van Oostrom – CEO and Founder, OVG Real Estate; CEO, EDGE Technologies
- Mabel van Oranje – Global Champion, Girls Not Brides – The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage
- Constantijn van Oranje-Nassau – Special Envoy, StartupDelta; Director for Digital Technology & Macro Strategy, Macro Advisory Partners
North Macedonia
- Goran Buldioski – Senior Fellow, Hertie School of Governance
- Nikola Dimitrov – President, Balkan Center for Constructive Policies – Solution; former Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs
- Bujar Osmani – former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Radmila Šekerinska – NATO Deputy Secretary General
Norway
- Ine Eriksen Søreide – Member of Parliament; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Jonas Gahr Støre – Prime Minister of Norway; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Anniken Huitfeld – Ambassador of Norway to the United States; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Erna Solberg – Member of Parliament; former Prime Minister of Norway
- Ulf Sverdrup – Professor, BI Norwegian Business School
- Henrik Thune – State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Poland
- Edwin Bendyk – President of the Board, Stefan Batory Foundation; Journalist, Polityka
- Mikołaj Dowgielewicz – Director General and Deputy Secretary General, European Investment Bank
- Danuta Hübner – Former Member of the European Parliament; former European Commissioner for Regional Policy
- Leszek Jażdżewski – Editor-in-chief, LIBERTÉ!
- Ewa Łabno-Falęcka – Advisor to Mercedes-Benz VANS Project Jawor
- Joanna Maćkowiak-Pandera – President, Forum Energii
- Henryka Mościcka-Dendys – Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Andrzej Olechowski – former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz – Minister of Funds and Regional Policy
- Marek Prawda – Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Patrycja Sasnal – Visiting Professor, Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, UCLA
- Jacek Siewiera – Former Head of the National Security Bureau of Poland
- Radosław Sikorski – Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Wawrzyniec Smoczyński – Independent Analyst; Founder, Polityka Insight
- Aleksander Smolar – former President of the Board, Stefan Batory Foundation
- Katarzyna Smyk – Head, European Commission Representation in Poland
- Michał Szułdrzyński – Editor-in-chief, Rzeczpospolita
- Rafał Trzaskowski – Mayor of Warsaw; former Secretary of State for European Affairs
- Karolina Wigura – Associate Professor, University of Warsaw; Member of the Board, Kultura Liberalna Foundation
- Maciej Witucki – President, Konfederacja Lewiatan
Portugal
- Luís Amado – former Minister of Defence; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Fernando Andresen Guimarães – Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the European Commission; former Head of Policy Coordination, European External Action Service
- Claudia Azevedo – CEO, Sonae
- António Feijó – President, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
- Carlos Gaspar – Member of the Board of Directors, Portuguese Institute of International Relations
- João Gomes Cravinho – former Minister of Foreign Affairs; former Minister of Defence
- Teresa Gouveia – former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Bruno Maçães – Author; former Secretary of State for European Affairs
- Miguel Maduro – Professor, European University Institute; former Minister for Regional Development
- Carlos Moedas – Mayor of Lisbon; former European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation
- Isabel Mota – former President of the Board of Trustees, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
- Diana Soller – Researcher, Portuguese Institute for International Relations
- António Vitorino – former Director General, International Organization for Migration; former European Commissioner for Justice and Home Affairs
Romania
- Bogdan Aurescu – Judge, International Court of Justice; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Sorin Ducaru – Advisor, European External Action Service, former Director, European Union Satellite Centre
- Răzvan Nicolescu – Member of the Governing Board, European Institute for Innovation and Technology
- Luminiţa Odobescu – Presidential Adviser to the President of Romania; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Dragoș Pîslaru – Minister of European Investments and Projects; former Member of the European Parliament
- Dragoș Tudorache – Diplomatic Advisor to Executive Vice-President Stéphane Séjourné, European Commission; former Member of the European Parliament
Serbia
- Milica Delević – Secretary General, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
- Željko Jovanović – President, Roma Foundation for Europe
- Sonja Licht – President, Foreign Policy Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; President, Belgrade Fund for Political Excellence
- Hedvig Morvai – Executive Director, Europe and Democracy, ERSTE Foundation
- Dubravka Stojanović – Professor and Chairman, History Department, University of Belgrade
- Ivan Vejvoda – Permanent Fellow & Head of Europe’s Futures Programmes, Institute for Human Sciences
Slovakia
- Ivan Korčok – Former Minister of Foreign and European Affairs
- Norbert Kurilla – Vice Chair, OECD Green Action Task Force
- Miroslav Lajčák – National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of Slovakia
- Katarína Mathernová – Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine
- Tomáš Valášek – Chair, European Affairs Committee, National Council of the Slovak Republic
Slovenia
- Alja Brglez – Head of Cabinet, Office of the President of Slovenia
- Igor Mally – State Secretary for European Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister
- Samuel Žbogar – Representative of Slovenia to the UN Security Council; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
Spain
- Joaquín Almunia – Former Vice-President of the European Commission and former European Commissioner for Competition and for Economic and Monetary Affairs; Board Member, Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS)
- Marta Blanco Quesada – Chair of the International Relations Commission, CEOE
- Josep Borrell – Former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission; President, CIDOB; Distinguished Senior Fellow, Real Instituto Elcano
- Ildefonso Castro – Secretary for International Policy, People’s Party
- José M. de Areilza Carvajal – Secretary General, Aspen Institute Spain; Professor at ESADE
- Miguel Ferrer – Co-founder of Dinamo; Senior Adviser to Adigital
- Lina Gálvez Muñoz – Chair of the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, European Parliament; Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
- Cristina Gallach – Journalist; Secretary of the Global Women Leaders – Voices for Change Council; former Special Commissioner for the Alliance for the New Economy of Language, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise (Spain)
- Arancha González Laya – Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA); former Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation of the Government of Spain
- Diego Hidalgo – Co-founder, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) Madrid; co-founder, El País; founder, Club of Madrid, CITpax and FRIDE
- Hana Jalloul – Vice-Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs; Secretary for International Policy and Development Cooperation, Federal Executive Commission, Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party; Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
- Alejandra Kindelán Oteyza – President, Spanish Banking Association
- Javi López – Vice-President, European Parliament; Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
- Adriana Maldonado López – Member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain (PSOE)
- Cristina Manzano – Director of External Relations, Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB)
- Valentina Martínez Ferro – Director, OIKOS Politics and Environment; former MP and Spokesperson for the Committee on Foreign Affairs, People’s Party
- Rocío Martínez-Sampere – Director, Felipe González Foundation; Independent Non-Executive Director, CIRSA; former member of the Parliament of Catalonia, PSC-PSOE
- Enrique Mora – Minister Plenipotentiary (First Class), MAEUEC (Spain); former Political Director, European External Action Service (EEAS); former Director-General for Foreign and Security Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (Spain)
- Juan Moscoso del Prado – Principal Researcher, EsadeGeo; Head of the International Relations Department, Economic and Social Council of Spain; former Member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain (PSOE)
- Manuel Muñiz – Rector, IE University Madrid; former Secretary of State for Global Spain
- Ana Palacio – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, MAEUEC; former Vice-President, World Bank; Lawyer and founder, Palacio y Asociados
- Nicolás Pascual de la Parte – Member of the European Parliament (People’s Party)
- Alejandro Romero – Founder and CEO, Alto Intelligence
- María Sicilia de Bruyelle – Head of the Electricity Systems and Markets Division, International Energy Agency (OECD); former Director of the Infrastructure Investment Office, Enagás
- Javier Solana – Former High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union; Former Secretary General of NATO
- Anna Terrón Cusí – Former Secretary of State for Migration, MAEUEC; Senior Fellow, Migration Policy Institute
- Ilke Toygür (Spain/Türkiye) – Director, Global Policy Centre; Professor of European Politics, IE University
Sweden
- Urban Ahlin – Ambassador of Sweden to the United States
- Paul Alarcón Alanes – Secretary General, Daniel Sachs Foundation
- Erik Berglof – Chief Economist, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Director, Institute of Global Affairs, London School of Economics
- Carl Bildt – Co-Chair, ECFR; Vice-Chair, KREAB; former Prime Minister of Sweden; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Gunilla Carlsson – Chair of the Governing Board, Sida – Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency
- Nicola Clase – Permanent Representative of Sweden to the UN
- Björn Fägersten – Senior Research Fellow, Swedish Institute of International Affairs; CEO, Politea
- Karin Forseke – Non-Executive Director, Greater Than AB
- Jytte Guteland – Member of the Swedish Riksdag
- Carin Jämtin – Director General, Swedish International Development Cooperation Authority
- Diana Janse – State Secretary for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Pål Jonson – Minister of Defence
- Ann Linde – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Gustav Lindström – Director General, Council of the Baltic Sea States
- Cecilia Malmström – Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE)
- Elisabeth Ringqvist – Member of the Swedish Riksdag
- Jessika Roswall – European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy
- Daniel Sachs – Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations
- Peter Semneby – Special Envoy for the Conflict in Yemen; former EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus
- Torbjörn Sohlström – Head of the European Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Switzerland
- Flavia Kleiner – Co-Founder and Member of the Managing Board, alliance F – Federation of Swiss Women’s Organizations
- Martina Larkin – CEO, The Trustees
- Maria Livanos Cattaui – Member of the Global Board, OSF; former Secretary General, International Chamber of Commerce
- Beatrice Weder di Mauro – President, Centre for Economic Policy Research
Turkey
- Senem Aydin-Düzgit – Professor of International Relations, Sabanci University; Academic Affairs Coordinator, Istanbul Policy Centre
- Umit Boyner – Board Member, Boynergrup
- Hanzade Doğan Boyner – Chair, Doğan Online; Founder and Chair, Hepsiburada
- Bahadır Kaleağası – President, Paris Bosphorus Institute
- Ibrahim Kalin – Director, National Intelligence Organization of Turkey (MIT)
- Suat Kınıklıoğlu – Senior Fellow, Center for Applied Turkey Studies; Executive Director, Center for Strategic Communications
- Soli Özel – Professor of International Relations and Political Science, Istanbul Kadir Has University
- Sinan Ülgen – Chair, Centre for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies; Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Can Yücaoğlu – Director, MAP Yatırım; Board Member, Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSIAD)
Ukraine
- Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze – Chair, Parliamentary Committee on Integration of Ukraine to the European Union
- Olga Stefanishyna – Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine
- Volodymyr Yermolenko – Editor-in-chief, UkraineWorld; President, PEN Ukraine
- Svitlana Zalishchuk – Advisor to the CEO, Naftogaz; former Member of Parliament
United Kingdom
- Reuben Abraham – CEO, Artha Global
- Valerie Amos – Master of University College, University of Oxford; former UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs
- John Bew – Professor in History and Foreign Policy, Department of War Studies, King’s College London
- Alistair Burt – Pro-Chancellor, Lancaster University; former Minister of State for the Middle East
- Grace Cassy – Co-Founder, CyLon; Associate Fellow, Chatham House
- Ian Clarkson – Founder, Celerant Consulting
- Robert Cooper – Diplomat; former Special Adviser, European External Action Service
- Timothy Garton Ash – Professor of European Studies, University of Oxford
- Anthony Giddens – Life Fellow, University of Cambridge
- Heather Grabbe – Senior Advisor, Open Society Foundations
- Charles Grant – Director, Centre for European Reform
- Paul Hilder – CEO and Co-Founder, Datapraxis
- Jo Johnson – Research Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School of Government; Chairman, FutureLearn; former Minister for Universities and Science
- Mary Kaldor – Director of the Conflict Research Programme, London School of Economics
- Julian King – Distinguished Fellow, Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI); former EU Commissioner for the Security Union
- Mark Leonard – Director, European Council on Foreign Relations
- Daniel Levy – President, US Middle East Project
- Adam Lury – CEO, Menemsha Ltd
- Mark Malloch-Brown – President of the Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations
- Anand Menon – Director, UK in a Changing Europe; Professor of European Studies, King’s College London
- David Miliband – President and CEO, International Rescue Committee; former Foreign Secretary
- Rana Mitter – Professor of the History and Politics of Modern China, Oxford University
- Andrew Puddephatt – Chair, Internet Watch Foundation; Executive Chair, Global Partners Digital
- Mujtaba Rahman – Managing Director for Europe, Eurasia Group
- Nicola Reindorp – CEO, Crisis Action
- Ivan Rogers – former Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the European Union
- Janet Royall – Principal, Somerville College, University of Oxford; former Leader of the House of Lords
- John Sawers – Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory; former UK Ambassador to the United Nations
- Adam Tooze – Shelby Cullom Davis Chair of History & Director of the European Institute, Columbia University