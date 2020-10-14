Council members

Albania

  • Majlinda Bregu – Commissioner for Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health, WHO Regional Office for Europe
  • Ditmir Bushati –  Member of Parliament; former Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
  • Remzi Lani – Director, Albanian Media Institute
  • Lea Ypi – Professor in Political Theory, London School of Economics

Austria

  • Karoline Edtstadler – Member of the National Council, Austrian Parliament; former Federal Minister for the EU and the Constitution
  • Steven Heinz – Co-founder, Lansdowne Partners 
  • Gerald Knaus – Founding Chair, European Stability Initiative
  • Alexander Marschik – Ambassador; Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations
  • Hannes Swoboda – President, International Institute for Peace; former Member of the European Parliament
  • Andreas Treichl – Chair, ERSTE Foundation; President, European Forum Alpbach

Belgium

  • Claude Kandiyoti – CEO, Krest Real Estate Investments
  • Marc Otte – Senior Associate Fellow, Egmont Institute; Vice-President, European Institute for Peace; former EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process
  • Kathleen van Brempt – Member of the European Parliament
  • Saskia van Uffelen – Manager, Future Workforce & BeTheChange Agoria; Digital Skills Leader Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Sabina Ćudić – Member of the House of Representatives of Parliament; Vice President, Naša Stranka
  • Dunja Mijatović – former Commissioner for Human Rights, Council of Europe

Bulgaria

  • Dimitar Enchev – Co-founder & Director, CWP Global
  • Kristalina Georgieva – Managing Director, IMF
  • Petar Karaboev – Deputy Editor-in-chief, Economedia
  • Ivan Krastev – Chair of the Board, Centre for Liberal Strategies
  • Daniel Lorer – Member of the National Assembly; Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
  • Eva Maydell – Member of the European Parliament
  • Nickolay Mladenov – Director General, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy; former UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process
  • Monika Panayotova – Lecturer, University of National and World Economy Sofia (UNWE); former Deputy Minister for the Bulgarian EU Council Presidency
  • Julian Popov – Fellow, European Climate Foundation; former Minister of Environment and Waters
  • Louisa Slavkova – Founder, Sofia Platform
  • Todor Tagarev – former Minister of Defence

Croatia

  • Zvonimir Frka-Petešić – Chief of Staff, Prime Minister’s Office
  • Tvrtko Jakovina – Professor of Modern History, University of Zagreb
  • Dario Mihelin – Ambassador of Croatia to China
  • Vesna Pusić – former First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Senada Šelo Šabić – Senior Scientific Associate, Institute for Development and International Relations Zagreb
  • Romana Vlahutin – Distinguished Fellow for Geostrategy, German Marshall Fund of the United States

Czech Republic

  • Dita Charanzová – Vice-President, European Parliament
  • Aleš Chmelař – Permanent representative of the Czech Republic, OECD
  • Eva Decroix – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
  • Martin Ehl – Chief Foreign Policy Analyst, Hospodářské noviny

Denmark

  • Rebecca Adler-Nissen – Director, National Center for AI in Society (CAISA)
  • Stine Bosse – Director of the Board, Allianz
  • Sofie Carsten Nielsen – EU Biosolutions Project Director, Dansk Industri; former leader of the Danish Social Liberal Party
  • Jakob Ellemann-Jensen – Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence
  • Lykke Friis – Co-Chair, ECFR; Director, Taenketanken Europa; German correspondent, Berlingske Tidende
  • Connie Hedegaard – Chair, KR Foundation; former European Commissioner for Climate Action
  • Dan Jørgensen – European Commissioner for Energy and Housing
  • Casper Klynge – Vice President, Head of Government Affairs, EMEA, Zscaler
  • Nader Mousavizadeh – Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Macro Advisory Partners
  • Søren Pind – Chair, Danish Cyber Defence; former Minister of Justice
  • Helle Thorning-Schmidt – Board Member, Vestas; former Prime Minister of Denmark; former CEO, Save the Children
  • Margrethe Vestager – Chair of the Board of Governors, Technical University of Denmark; World Leaders Fellow, Blavatnik School of Government

Estonia

  • Toomas Hendrik Ilves – Visiting Professor, University of Tartu; former President of Estonia
  • Riina Kionka – EU Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
  • Marko Mihkelson – Chair, Foreign Affairs Committee, Parliament of Estonia
  • Kristi Raik – Director, International Centre for Defence and Security

Finland

  • Anu Bradford – Henry L. Moses Professor of Law and International Organization & Director, European Legal Studies Center, Columbia Law School
  • Pekka Haavisto – Member of Parliament
  • Mikko Hautala – Chief Geopolitical and Government Relations Officer; former Ambassador to the United States
  • Jyrki Katainen – Head of Group Public Affairs, Nordea Bank; former Prime Minister of Finland
  • Piia-Noora Kauppi – Partner, Odgers Berndtson
  • Hanna Ojanen – Research Director, Tampere University; Adjunct Professor, Finnish National Defence University 
  • Kai Sauer – Ambassador of Finland to Germany
  • Alexander Stubb – President of Finland
  • Teija Tiilikainen – Director, European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats
  • Erkki Tuomioja – Vice-Chair, Foreign Affairs Committee; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Jutta Urpilainen – Chair of the Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report Advisory Board, UNESCO; former European Commissioner for International Partnerships
  • Elina Valtonen – Minister of Foreign Affairs

France

  • Alexandre Adam – Member of the Council of State; former Europe Advisor to French President Macron
  • Laurence Boone – Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Santander France
  • Anne Bouverot – Chairperson of the Board of École Normale Supérieure, Paris Sciences et Lettres
  • David Cvach – Permanent Representative of France to NATO
  • Thierry Déau – CEO, Meridiam
  • Nathalie Delapalme – Director, Mo Ibrahim Foundation
  • Anne-Marie Descôtes – Secretary General, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs
  • Muriel Domenach – Senior Advisor in Extraordinary Service, Court of Auditors France; former Ambassador of France to NATO
  • Ismaël Emelien – Co-Founder & CEO, Zoī; former Special Advisor for Strategy and Communication to the President of France; Co-Founder, En Marche!
  • Nathalie Errard – Senior Vice President for European Affairs, Airbus
  • Nicole Gnesotto – Vice-President, Jacques Delors Institute; Professor, Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers
  • Gilles Gressani – President, Group of Geopolitical Studies & Director, Le Grand Continent
  • Jean-Marie Guéhenno – Senior Adviser, Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue; former President & CEO, International Crisis Group; former UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations
  • Elisabeth Guigou – President, Anna Lindh Foundation
  • Fabienne Hara – Secretary General, Paris Peace Forum 
  • Sylvie Kauffmann – Editorial Director, Le Monde
  • Aurore Lalucq – Member of the European Parliament; Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, European Parliament; Co-President, Place publique
  • Pascal Lamy – President, Paris Peace Forum; Coordinator of the Jacques Delors Think Tanks; former Director General, WTO; former European Commissioner for Trade
  • Jean-David Levitte – President of the Foundation Council, Geneva Centre for Security Policy; former Ambassador of France to the United States and the United Nations
  • Nathalie Loiseau – Member of the European Parliament
  • Rym Momtaz – Editor in chief, Carnegie Europe’s blog Strategic Europe; former Elysée correspondent, Politico
  • Amélie de Montchalin – Minister Delegate for the Budget and Public Accounts
  • Natalie Nougayrède – Columnist and leader writer, The Guardian
  • Cédric O – Co-founder & CEO, The Marshmallow Project; former Secretary of State for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications
  • Delphine O – Ambassador;  Secretary General, UN Women Global Forum, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • Christine Ockrent – Journalist and Presenter of Affaires Etrangères, France Culture Radio
  • Garance Pineau – Director General, Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF)
  • Jean Pisani-Ferry – Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa Chair, European University Institute; Senior Fellow, Bruegel
  • Rémy Rioux – CEO, Agence Française de Développement
  • Justin Vaïsse – Director General, Paris Peace Forum; former Director of Policy Planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 
  • Shahin Vallée – Head, Geo-Economics Program, German Council on Foreign Relations
  • Pierre Vimont – Senior Advisor, Rasmussen Global; Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe; former Secretary General, European External Action Service; former Ambassador of France to the United States

Germany

  • Knut Abraham – Member of the Bundestag and Coordinator for German-Polish Cooperation of the Federal Government
  • Niels Annen – State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development
  • Thomas Bagger – Former State Secretary, Federal Foreign Office
  • Ottilie Bälz – Senior Vice President for Global Issues, Robert Bosch Stiftung
  • Franziska Brantner – Co-Chair, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen; Member of the Bundestag
  • Sandra Breka – Vice President and COO, Open Society Foundations
  • Saskia Bruysten – Co-founder, Carbon Equity; Co-Founder, Yunus Social Business
  • Reinhard Bütikofer – Senior Fellow, CEPA; Senior Adviser, EPC; former Member of the European Parliament
  • Julia De Clerck-Sachsse – Senior Non-Resident Fellow, German Marshall Fund of the United States
  • Florian Eder – Senior Editor, Süddeutsche Zeitung
  • Joschka Fischer – Emeritus Chair, ECFR; former Minister of Foreign Affairs; former Vice-Chancellor of Germany
  • Benedikt Franke – CEO and Vice-Chairman, Munich Security Conference
  • Alexander Graf Lambsdorff – German Ambassador to Russia
  • Anna Herrhausen – Executive Board Member, Phineo
  • Christoph Heusgen – Former Chair, Munich Security Conference; former German Ambassador to the United Nations
  • Ina Heusgen – Federal Government Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Foreign Office
  • Wolfgang Ischinger – President, Munich Security Conference Foundation Council
  • Roderich Kiesewetter – Member of the Bundestag
  • Lars Klingbeil – Federal Minister of Finance
  • Stefan Kornelius – Federal Government Spokesperson; Head of the Press and Information Office of the Federal Government
  • Sergey Lagodinsky – Member of the European Parliament 
  • Nathanael Liminski – Minister for Federal, European, International Affairs and Media of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia
  • Stefan Mair – Director, German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP)
  • Johannes Meier – Chair of the Advisory Board, Stiftung Mercator
  • Almut Möller – Director for European and Global Affairs & Head of the Europe in the World programme, European Policy Centre
  • Hannah Neumann – Member of the European Parliament
  • Dietmar Nietan – Former Member of the Bundestag
  • Omid Nouripour – Vice President of the Bundestag
  • Cem Özdemir – Former Federal Minster of Food and Agriculture
  • Norbert Röttgen – Co-Chair, ECFR; Member of the Bundestag and Deputy Group Chairman for Foreign Affairs
  • Klaus Scharioth – Former Dean, Mercator Fellowship on International Affairs; former Ambassador of Germany to the United States
  • Wolfgang Schmidt – Former Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks
  • Caroline Schmutte – Chairwoman of the Board, Save The Children Germany
  • Michael Schwarz – Managing Director, Baden-Baden Entrepreneur Talks
  • Daniela Schwarzer – Member of the Executive Board, Bertelsmann Stiftung
  • Christoph Steck – Director of Public Policy Spain and Portugal, Amazon
  • Sabine Stricker-Kellerer – Lawyer, SSK Asia
  • Eckart von Klaeden – Vice President and Head of External Affairs, Mercedes-Benz Group AG; former Minister of State at the Federal Chancellery
  • Stella Voutta – Director for Peace and Strategic Partnerships, Robert Bosch Stiftung
  • Johann Wadephul – Federal Foreign Minister 
  • Sabine Weyand – Director General, Directorate General for Trade, European Commission
  • André Wilkens – Director, European Cultural Foundation; Co-Founder, Die Offene Gesellschaft
  • Guntram Wolff – Professor of Economics, Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB); Senior Fellow, Bruegel
  • Jeromin Zettelmeyer – Director, Bruegel

Greece

  • Kostas Bakoyannis – Former Mayor of Athens
  • Anna Diamantopoulou – President, DIKTIO – Network for Reform in Greece and Europe
  • Kalypso Nicolaïdis – Chair and Professor of International Affairs, School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute; Professor, University of Oxford
  • George Pagoulatos – Ambassador of Greece to the OECD; Professor of European Politics and Economy, Athens University of Economics and Business
  • Alexis Papahelas – Executive Director, Kathimerini
  • George Papandreou – Member of the Hellenic Parliament; former Prime Minister of Greece
  • Alexander Rondos – former EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa
  • Loukas Tsoukalis – Professor, University of Athens; President, ELIAMEP

Hungary

  • Gordon Bajnai – Chair, Global Advisory Board & Head of Global Infrastructure, Campbell Lutyens; former Prime Minister of Hungary
  • Tibor Dessewffy – President, DEMOS Hungary
  • Klára Dobrev – Member of the European Parliament
  • Dávid Korányi​ – President, Action for Democracy; Senior Adviser, Office of the Mayor of Budapest
  • Tamás Meszerics – Assistant Professor, Central European University; former Member of the European Parliament
  • Anita Orban – Vice Chairwoman, Director for External Affairs, Vodafone Hungary
  • Alexander Soros (Hungary/USA) – Chair of the Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations
  • George Soros (Hungary/USA) – Founder, Open Society Foundations

Ireland

  • Lucinda Creighton – CEO, Vulcan Consulting; former Minister for European Affairs 
  • Henry Farrell – Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Professor of International Affairs, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced Studies
  • Brigid Laffan – Director, Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies & Director, Global Governance Programme, European University Institute
  • David McNair – Executive Director for Global Policy, ONE Campaign; Nonresident scholar, Africa programme, Carnegie
  • Louise Richardson – President, Carnegie Corporation of New York

Italy

  • Giorgia Abeltino – Senior Director Government Affairs and Public Policy South Europe, Google
  • Giuliano Amato – Former President of the Council of Ministers; former President of the Italian Constitutional Court; former Prime Minister of Italy
  • Vincenzo Amendola – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
  • Enrico Maria Bagnasco – CEO, Sparkle; President, Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo
  • Deborah Bergamini – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
  • Emma Bonino – former Minister of Foreign Affairs; former European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid
  • Marta Dassù – Senior Advisor Europe, The Aspen Institute; Editor-in-Chief, Aspenia
  • Massimo Deandreis  General Manager, S.R.M. Economic Research Center related to Intesa Sanpaolo Group
  • Emanuela C. Del Re – Deputy Head of Foreign Affairs Department of Forza Italia; former EU Special Representative for the Sahel, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of the Chamber of Deputies
  • Piero Fassino – President, CeSPI; Member of the Chamber of Deputies
  • Flavia Giacobbe – Director, Formiche magazine and Airpress
  • Alba Lamberti – Head of the European City Leadership Programme, The London School of Economics and Political Sciences (LSE); Chair of the Board of Trustees, Breaking Barriers (Italy/UK)
  • Enrico Letta – Dean, IE School of Politics, Economics & Global Affairs; President, Jacques Delors Institute; former Prime Minister of Italy and Member of the Chamber of Deputies
  • Paolo Magri – Managing Director and Chair of the Advisory Board, Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI)
  • Giampiero Massolo – President, Mundys SpA
  • Paolo Messa – Executive Vice President for International Relations and Strategic Partnerships, National Italian American Foundation (NIAF)
  • Simone Nisi – Director of Institutional Affairs, Edison
  • Lapo Pistelli – Director for Public Affairs, ENI; former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Lia Quartapelle – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
  • Nicolò Russo Perez – Director, Centro Studi sul Federalismo (CSF)
  • Giorgio Rutelli – Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Adnkronos
  • Pasquale Salzano – Ambassador to Morocco, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy
  • Stefano Sannino – Former Director-General, Directorate-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf, European Commission
  • Alessandro Speciale – Principal Press Officer, European Central Bank
  • Fabrizio Tassinari – Executive Director, School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute
  • Loredana Teodorescu – Head of European and International Affairs, Luigi Sturzo Institute; President, WIIS Italy
  • Nathalie Tocci – Director, Istituto Affari Internazionali
  • Valentino Valentini – Deputy Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy
  • Renato Vichi – Group Head Institutional Affairs and External Communication, International Subsidiary Banks, Intesa Sanpaolo

Latvia

  • Zanda Kalniņa-Lukaševica – First Deputy Speaker of the Saeima
  • Žaneta Ozoliņa – Professor, University of Latvia; former Director, Latvian Centre for Human Rights
  • Andris Strazds – Head of General Secretariat, Latvijas Banka

Lithuania

  • Mantas Adomėnas – Secretary General, Community of Democracies; former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Rasa Juknevičienė – Member of the European Parliament; former Minister of Defence
  • Gabrielius Landsbergis – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Linas Linkevičius – Ambassador of Lithuania to Sweden; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Vygaudas Ušackas – Board Member, Avia Solutions Group; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Ramūnas Vilpišauskas – Professor of International Relations and Political Science, Vilnius University

Malta

  • Matthew Caruana Galizia – Co-founder, Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation

Moldova

  • Natalia Gavrilița – Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow, Robert Bosch Academy; former Prime Minister
  • Ana Revenco – Director, Centre for Strategic Communication and Countering Disinformation; former Minister of Internal Affairs
  • Ion Sturza – Founder and Chair, Fribourg Capital; former Prime Minister

Montenegro

  • Dritan Abazović – Former Prime Minister of Montenegro
  • Srđan Darmanović​ – Professor at the Faculty of Political Science, University of Montenegro; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Ivan Vuković – Vice President, Democratic Party of Socialists; Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Montenegro

The Netherlands

  • Yoeri Albrecht – Director, De Balie
  • Kalin Anev Janse – Chief Financial Officer, European Stability Mechanism
  • Caroline de Gruyter – Correspondent for European Affairs, NRC Handelsblatt; Columnist, Foreign Policy
  • Steven Everts – Director, EU Institute for Security Studies
  • Sigrid Kaag – Former Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands; former Under Secretary General, United Nations
  • Bert Koenders – Special Envoy, Worldbank; Professor for Peace, Justice and Security, University of Leiden; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Rem Koolhaas – Architect and Urbanist; Professor, Graduate School of Design, Harvard University
  • Dick Oosting – Chair of the Board, Asylos; former CEO, ECFR; former Europe Director, Amnesty International
  • Kati Piri – Member of Parliament; Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Asylum
  • Lilianne Ploumen – Former Leader of the Dutch Labour Party; Founder, SheDecides
  • Marietje Schaake – International Director of Policy, Cyber Policy Centre & International Policy Fellow, Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, Stanford University; President, CyberPeace Institute
  • Han ten Broeke – Chief of Staff to European Commissioner for Climate, Net-Zero and Clean Growth, European Commission
  • Karien van Gennip – Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs and Employment of the Netherlands
  • Gauri van Gulik – Co-founder and Chair, Multitudes Foundation
  • Coen van Oostrom – CEO and Founder, OVG Real Estate; CEO, EDGE Technologies
  • Mabel van Oranje – Global Champion, Girls Not Brides – The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage
  • Constantijn van Oranje-Nassau – Special Envoy, StartupDelta; Director for Digital Technology & Macro Strategy, Macro Advisory Partners

North Macedonia

  • Goran Buldioski – Senior Fellow, Hertie School of Governance
  • Nikola Dimitrov – President, Balkan Center for Constructive Policies – Solution; former Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs 
  • Bujar Osmani – former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Radmila Šekerinska – NATO Deputy Secretary General

Norway

  • Ine Eriksen Søreide – Member of Parliament; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Jonas Gahr Støre – Prime Minister of Norway; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Anniken Huitfeld – Ambassador of Norway to the United States; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Erna Solberg – Member of Parliament; former Prime Minister of Norway
  • Ulf Sverdrup – Professor, BI Norwegian Business School 
  • Henrik Thune – State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Poland

  • Edwin Bendyk – President of the Board, Stefan Batory Foundation; Journalist, Polityka
  • Mikołaj Dowgielewicz – Director General and Deputy Secretary General, European Investment Bank
  • Danuta Hübner – Former Member of the European Parliament; former European Commissioner for Regional Policy
  • Leszek Jażdżewski – Editor-in-chief, LIBERTÉ!
  • Ewa Łabno-Falęcka – Advisor to Mercedes-Benz VANS Project Jawor
  • Joanna Maćkowiak-Pandera – President, Forum Energii
  • Henryka Mościcka-Dendys – Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • Andrzej Olechowski – former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz – Minister of Funds and Regional Policy
  • Marek Prawda – Undersecretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • Patrycja Sasnal – Visiting Professor, Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, UCLA
  • Jacek Siewiera – Former Head of the National Security Bureau of Poland
  • Radosław Sikorski – Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Wawrzyniec Smoczyński – Independent Analyst; Founder, Polityka Insight
  • Aleksander Smolar – former President of the Board, Stefan Batory Foundation
  • Katarzyna Smyk – Head, European Commission Representation in Poland
  • Michał Szułdrzyński – Editor-in-chief, Rzeczpospolita
  • Rafał Trzaskowski – Mayor of Warsaw; former Secretary of State for European Affairs
  • Karolina Wigura – Associate Professor, University of Warsaw; Member of the Board, Kultura Liberalna Foundation
  • Maciej Witucki – President, Konfederacja Lewiatan

Portugal

  • Luís Amado – former Minister of Defence; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Fernando Andresen Guimarães – Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the European Commission; former Head of Policy Coordination, European External Action Service
  • Claudia Azevedo – CEO, Sonae
  • António Feijó – President, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
  • Carlos Gaspar – Member of the Board of Directors, Portuguese Institute of International Relations 
  • João Gomes Cravinho – former Minister of Foreign Affairs; former Minister of Defence
  • Teresa Gouveia – former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Bruno Maçães – Author; former Secretary of State for European Affairs 
  • Miguel Maduro – Professor, European University Institute; former Minister for Regional Development
  • Carlos Moedas – Mayor of Lisbon; former European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation
  • Isabel Mota – former President of the Board of Trustees, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
  • Diana Soller – Researcher, Portuguese Institute for International Relations
  • António Vitorino – former Director General, International Organization for Migration; former European Commissioner for Justice and Home Affairs

Romania

  • Bogdan Aurescu – Judge, International Court of Justice; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Sorin Ducaru – Advisor, European External Action Service, former Director, European Union Satellite Centre
  • Răzvan Nicolescu – Member of the Governing Board, European Institute for Innovation and Technology
  • Luminiţa Odobescu – Presidential Adviser to the President of Romania; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Dragoș Pîslaru – Minister of European Investments and Projects; former Member of the European Parliament
  • Dragoș Tudorache – Diplomatic Advisor to Executive Vice-President Stéphane Séjourné, European Commission; former Member of the European Parliament

Serbia

  • Milica Delević – Secretary General, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
  • Željko Jovanović – President, Roma Foundation for Europe
  • Sonja Licht – President, Foreign Policy Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; President, Belgrade Fund for Political Excellence
  • Hedvig Morvai – Executive Director, Europe and Democracy, ERSTE Foundation
  • Dubravka Stojanović – Professor and Chairman, History Department, University of Belgrade
  • Ivan Vejvoda – Permanent Fellow & Head of Europe’s Futures Programmes, Institute for Human Sciences

Slovakia

  • Ivan Korčok – Former Minister of Foreign and European Affairs
  • Norbert Kurilla – Vice Chair, OECD Green Action Task Force
  • Miroslav Lajčák – National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of Slovakia
  • Katarína Mathernová – Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine
  • Tomáš Valášek – Chair, European Affairs Committee, National Council of the Slovak Republic

Slovenia

  • Alja Brglez – Head of Cabinet, Office of the President of Slovenia
  • Igor Mally – State Secretary for European Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister
  • Samuel Žbogar – Representative of Slovenia to the UN Security Council; former Minister of Foreign Affairs 

Spain

  • Joaquín Almunia – Former Vice-President of the European Commission and former European Commissioner for Competition and for Economic and Monetary Affairs; Board Member, Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS)
  • Marta Blanco Quesada – Chair of the International Relations Commission, CEOE
  • Josep Borrell – Former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission; President, CIDOB; Distinguished Senior Fellow, Real Instituto Elcano
  • Ildefonso Castro – Secretary for International Policy, People’s Party
  • José M. de Areilza Carvajal – Secretary General, Aspen Institute Spain; Professor at ESADE
  • Miguel Ferrer – Co-founder of Dinamo; Senior Adviser to Adigital
  • Lina Gálvez Muñoz – Chair of the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, European Parliament; Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
  • Cristina Gallach – Journalist; Secretary of the Global Women Leaders – Voices for Change Council; former Special Commissioner for the Alliance for the New Economy of Language, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise (Spain)
  • Arancha González Laya – Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA); former Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation of the Government of Spain
  • Diego Hidalgo – Co-founder, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) Madrid; co-founder, El País; founder, Club of Madrid, CITpax and FRIDE
  • Hana Jalloul – Vice-Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs; Secretary for International Policy and Development Cooperation, Federal Executive Commission, Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party; Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
  • Alejandra Kindelán Oteyza – President, Spanish Banking Association
  • Javi López – Vice-President, European Parliament; Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
  • Adriana Maldonado López – Member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain (PSOE)
  • Cristina Manzano – Director of External Relations, Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB)
  • Valentina Martínez Ferro – Director, OIKOS Politics and Environment; former MP and Spokesperson for the Committee on Foreign Affairs, People’s Party
  • Rocío Martínez-Sampere – Director, Felipe González Foundation; Independent Non-Executive Director, CIRSA; former member of the Parliament of Catalonia, PSC-PSOE
  • Enrique Mora – Minister Plenipotentiary (First Class), MAEUEC (Spain); former Political Director, European External Action Service (EEAS); former Director-General for Foreign and Security Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (Spain)
  • Juan Moscoso del Prado – Principal Researcher, EsadeGeo; Head of the International Relations Department, Economic and Social Council of Spain; former Member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain (PSOE)
  • Manuel Muñiz – Rector, IE University Madrid; former Secretary of State for Global Spain
  • Ana Palacio – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, MAEUEC; former Vice-President, World Bank; Lawyer and founder, Palacio y Asociados
  • Nicolás Pascual de la Parte – Member of the European Parliament (People’s Party)
  • Alejandro Romero – Founder and CEO, Alto Intelligence
  • María Sicilia de Bruyelle – Head of the Electricity Systems and Markets Division, International Energy Agency (OECD); former Director of the Infrastructure Investment Office, Enagás
  • Javier Solana – Former High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union; Former Secretary General of NATO
  • Anna Terrón Cusí – Former Secretary of State for Migration, MAEUEC; Senior Fellow, Migration Policy Institute
  • Ilke Toygür (Spain/Türkiye) – Director, Global Policy Centre; Professor of European Politics, IE University

Sweden

  • Urban Ahlin – Ambassador of Sweden to the United States
  • Paul Alarcón Alanes – Secretary General, Daniel Sachs Foundation
  • Erik Berglof – Chief Economist, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Director, Institute of Global Affairs, London School of Economics
  • Carl Bildt – Co-Chair, ECFR; Vice-Chair, KREAB; former Prime Minister of Sweden; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Gunilla Carlsson – Chair of the Governing Board, Sida – Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency
  • Nicola Clase – Permanent Representative of Sweden to the UN
  • Björn Fägersten – Senior Research Fellow, Swedish Institute of International Affairs; CEO, Politea
  • Karin Forseke – Non-Executive Director, Greater Than AB
  • Jytte Guteland – Member of the Swedish Riksdag
  • Carin Jämtin – Director General, Swedish International Development Cooperation Authority 
  • Diana Janse – State Secretary for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • Pål Jonson – Minister of Defence
  • Ann Linde – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Gustav Lindström – Director General, Council of the Baltic Sea States
  • Cecilia Malmström – Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE)
  • Elisabeth Ringqvist – Member of the Swedish Riksdag
  • Jessika Roswall – European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy
  • Daniel Sachs – Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations
  • Peter Semneby – Special Envoy for the Conflict in Yemen; former EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus
  • Torbjörn Sohlström – Head of the European Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Switzerland

  • Flavia Kleiner – Co-Founder and Member of the Managing Board, alliance F – Federation of Swiss Women’s Organizations
  • Martina Larkin – CEO, The Trustees
  • Maria Livanos Cattaui – Member of the Global Board, OSF; former Secretary General, International Chamber of Commerce
  • Beatrice Weder di Mauro – President, Centre for Economic Policy Research

Turkey

  • Senem Aydin-Düzgit – Professor of International Relations, Sabanci University; Academic Affairs Coordinator, Istanbul Policy Centre 
  • Umit Boyner – Board Member, Boynergrup
  • Hanzade Doğan Boyner – Chair, Doğan Online; Founder and Chair, Hepsiburada
  • Bahadır Kaleağası – President, Paris Bosphorus Institute 
  • Ibrahim Kalin – Director, National Intelligence Organization of Turkey (MIT)
  • Suat Kınıklıoğlu – Senior Fellow, Center for Applied Turkey Studies; Executive Director, Center for Strategic Communications 
  • Soli Özel – Professor of International Relations and Political Science, Istanbul Kadir Has University
  • Sinan Ülgen – Chair, Centre for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies; Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Can Yücaoğlu – Director, MAP Yatırım; Board Member, Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSIAD)

Ukraine

  • Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze – Chair, Parliamentary Committee on Integration of Ukraine to the European Union
  • Olga Stefanishyna – Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine
  • Volodymyr Yermolenko – Editor-in-chief, UkraineWorld; President, PEN Ukraine
  • Svitlana Zalishchuk – Advisor to the CEO, Naftogaz; former Member of Parliament

United Kingdom

  • Reuben Abraham – CEO, Artha Global
  • Valerie Amos – Master of University College, University of Oxford; former UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs
  • John Bew – Professor in History and Foreign Policy, Department of War Studies, King’s College London
  • Alistair Burt – Pro-Chancellor, Lancaster University; former Minister of State for the Middle East  
  • Grace Cassy – Co-Founder, CyLon; Associate Fellow, Chatham House
  • Ian Clarkson – Founder, Celerant Consulting
  • Robert Cooper – Diplomat; former Special Adviser, European External Action Service
  • Timothy Garton Ash – Professor of European Studies, University of Oxford
  • Anthony Giddens – Life Fellow, University of Cambridge
  • Heather Grabbe – Senior Advisor, Open Society Foundations 
  • Charles Grant – Director, Centre for European Reform
  • Paul Hilder – CEO and Co-Founder, Datapraxis
  • Jo Johnson – Research Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School of Government; Chairman, FutureLearn; former Minister for Universities and Science
  • Mary Kaldor – Director of the Conflict Research Programme, London School of Economics
  • Julian King – Distinguished Fellow, Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI); former EU Commissioner for the Security Union
  • Mark Leonard – Director, European Council on Foreign Relations
  • Daniel Levy – President, US Middle East Project
  • Adam Lury – CEO, Menemsha Ltd
  • Mark Malloch-Brown – President of the Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations
  • Anand Menon – Director, UK in a Changing Europe; Professor of European Studies, King’s College London
  • David Miliband – President and CEO, International Rescue Committee; former Foreign Secretary
  • Rana Mitter – Professor of the History and Politics of Modern China, Oxford University
  • Andrew Puddephatt – Chair, Internet Watch Foundation; Executive Chair, Global Partners Digital
  • Mujtaba Rahman – Managing Director for Europe, Eurasia Group
  • Nicola Reindorp – CEO, Crisis Action
  • Ivan Rogers – former Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the European Union
  • Janet Royall – Principal, Somerville College, University of Oxford; former Leader of the House of Lords
  • John Sawers – Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory; former UK Ambassador to the United Nations
  • Adam Tooze – Shelby Cullom Davis Chair of History & Director of the European Institute, Columbia University