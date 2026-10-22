Whoever wins the election, Israel’s illiberal turn is here to stay

On October 27th, Israelis will go to the polls for the first time since the Hamas massacre three years earlier. After almost two decades dominated by Binyamin Netanyahu, the election is a referendum on his premiership—and on his responsibility for the security failure on October 7th 2023.

The country is so deeply polarised that the election could end with civil unrest and even violence between the religious nationalist camp and its secular opponents, or between the security forces and ultra-Orthodox resisters or extremist settlers. The prime minister and loyal media have long been building a case that the “deep state” is working with “leftists” to mount a “coup d’etat” against him.[1]

A Likud campaign video made with AI showing the deep state media cranking out slanderous claims against Netanyahu.

While the election period may appear dramatic, Europeans should not expect a seismic transformation in the country’s foreign and security policy. As ECFR’s new project, the Ideas of Israel, shows, Europeans are facing a new Israel regardless of the election’s outcome. Over the past few decades, a hardline religious-right elite has prised the country further from its liberal democratic origins and towards an ethno-nationalist, illiberal vision. They have embedded themselves in key institutions and are working to remake Israel in their image—a Greater Israel that spans the West Bank, Gaza and beyond, in which Jewish law trumps liberal democracy. A new opposition-led government might be able to stem the illiberal drift, but it will not restore the country’s liberal democratic credentials—which were always flawed—in any recognisable way.

Ben Gvir promises to implement “the death penalty for terrorists.” This law, in effect, only applies to Palestinians.

The election

Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar! party is polling at 22 seats, narrowly ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud which is at 20. Eisenkot, a former army chief of staff, is also the most popular candidate for prime minister. His son and nephew were killed in Gaza, which lends him moral gravitas in Israel’s highly militarised society. However, according to current polls, neither bloc has a clear path to a majority of 61 out of 120 Knesset seats with polls putting Netanyahu’s bloc on an average of 51 seats and the opposition at 52. Parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel have 14 seats. Much will hinge on the fate of smaller parties, with the Reservists and Ofer Winter’s far-right Amcha Yisrael hovering close to the threshold. And Likud and Religious Zionism are pressuring the latter to drop out of the race altogether.

Given that the opposition is likely to fall short of a majority, it will need to partner with one of the two electoral pariahs: the non-Zionist ultra-Orthodox and the Palestinian citizen parties. Both have signalled openness to a deal—at a price. In an unprecedented move, Ra’am included Yoav Segalovitz, a Jewish former parliamentarian and senior police official, in the hope of legitimising itself as a coalition partner.

Yet Jewish opposition leaders continue to rule out both, vowing to form a government only with Zionist parties. Since October 7th, the military draft exemption for the ultra-Orthodox has become a flashpoint in Israeli society, given the vast burden on reservists. Palestinian citizen parties have long been excluded from Israeli politics and treated as illegitimate. The right has waged a successful demonisation campaign against Palestinian citizen politicians, while the centre and left has all too often been silent—or have even joined the chorus.

Five possible outcomes

Whatever the result, a prolonged period of political instability is likely. Short of a last-minute surprise, Netanyahu has no clear path to the required 61 seats, while the opposition would need support from either the Palestinian citizen parties or the ultra-Orthodox. Though the opposition has not formally nominated a leader, Eisenkot is presumed its candidate as he leads the largest party, but Avigdor Liberman or Naftali Bennett could emerge instead, especially if they are able to pick off disgruntled Likud defectors to form a coalition. Here are five possible scenarios:

A deadlock in which no leader can form a coalition. Netanyahu stays on as a caretaker prime minister until fresh elections are held (probably in spring 2027), albeit constrained by the newly elected Knesset. Eisenkot forms a minority government supported by the Palestinian citizen parties from outside or incorporates Ra’am into the government as Bennett did in 2021. The move would be opposed by harder-right opposition leaders Liberman and Bennett, and fiercely attacked by the Likud and the far-right. Eisenkot seeks external support from the ultra-Orthodox parties for a minority government before passing a compromise conscription bill, then folding them into the government. This would face internal opposition, especially from secular opposition leaders Liberman and Yair Lapid. Netanyahu or Eisenkot—or indeed Bennett or Liberman—poach defectors from the opposite bloc to reach 61. Any politician switching bloc risks paying a high political price. Eisenkot or another opposition leader forms a national unity government with Netanyahu, agreeing a rotating prime ministership. This would be extremely costly, given how fervently the opposition has campaigned against the prime minister. This would become more likely if there is a national security emergency, for example, if Netanyahu renews the war with Iran.

What would change?

An Eisenkot government would likely be politically fragile, limiting its room for manoeuvre

An Eisenkot government would likely be politically fragile, limiting its room for manoeuvre. The biggest differences from the current government would be at home: it would halt the judicial overhaul, open a state commission of inquiry into October 7th and pass a conscription law.

When it comes to foreign policy, there would not be a fundamental transformation. Netanyahu’s post-October 7th security doctrine—pre-empting threats, operating far beyond Israel’s borders and holding “buffer zones” in neighbouring territories—has been embraced by nearly all Jewish Israeli parties. As one former senior official from the Israeli Ministry for Strategic Affairs told ECFR, the differences between Netanyahu and Eisenkot “are very minor.”[2] Support for Palestinian statehood has collapsed across most of the Jewish political spectrum, and permanent Israeli control over Palestinians has become normalised.

A Yashar! campaign video accusing Netanyahu of failing to remove Hamas from power

Even so, a new government led by the anti-Netanyahu bloc would pare back flagrant messianic excesses. In Gaza, it would be less maximalist on demands for disarmament, enabling the second phase of the ceasefire. In the West Bank, it would tackle outposts, contain settler violence, and reduce the pressure on the Palestinian Authority. But it would keep expanding the settlements and Palestinian statehood would remain taboo.

In the wider Middle East, the new government would seek to mend ties with Arab states. Narrow security arrangements may be possible, for instance a security pact with Syria. But without a diplomatic track with the Palestinians, further flare-ups of violence in the West Bank and Gaza are inevitable, destabilising the region, and normalisation with Saudi Arabia will remain off the table.

A repeat of Netanyahu’s far-right coalition, though unlikely, would deepen Israel’s illiberal trajectory, bring back the judicial overhaul, accelerate settlement expansion, and push for formal annexation of the West Bank while stymying the Gaza ceasefire plan.

Europe-Israel relations

A new government will try to reset relations with Europe and rebuild bipartisan ties in America—beyond Donald Trump who has yoked himself to Netanyahu by endorsing him. There may be new faces in government, but Israeli policy will continue to collide with European interests, especially over regional stability and the two-state solution.

Once the new government is formed, Europeans should set out their expectations privately, spelling out the conditions it will need to meet to reset bilateral ties. Publicly, they should make clear the costs and benefits of different paths: a return to diplomacy with the Palestinians and regional governments will unlock normalisation and repair Israel’s international standing. On the other hand, continued territorial expansion and military aggression will harm its international legitimacy and exact a high political and economic price.

If the government does not change tack, Europeans will need to be prepared to deploy their political and economic leverage to constrain and deter Israel, for instance by stepping up measures against the settlement project. That may become more challenging still in 2027, as European elections could boost the continent’s own illiberal forces.

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Israel’s illiberal turn is not immutable. Europeans should not give up on the country—but they do need to be clear-eyed about the challenges ahead. Even if Netanyahu is ousted, Europeans are facing a new Israel.

Explore Israel’s political camps further:

[1] Yonatan Levi and Shai Agmon, “Beyond Culture and Economy: Israel’s Security-Driven Populism”, Contemporary Politics, Vol. 27, No. 3, 2021, pp. 292–315.