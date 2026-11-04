Western Sahara miscalculation: How Europe can stop a war in North Africa

Problem

During a UN Security Council vote on October 30th, the US sought to use the annual renewal of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) to endorse Moroccan sovereignty as the territory’s only acceptable framework and effectively preclude any future Sahrawi referendum on self-determination. While Russia vetoed the US draft, Moscow’s own proposal for a simple one-year extension to MINURSO was blocked by Washington. This has brought the international monitoring mission to an ignominious end.

Morocco has demanded that the UN mission withdraw “in the coming days” and is deploying additional forces to Western Sahara. Rabat may be tempted to push beyond the Berm into the east, which is controlled by the Polisario Front, to consolidate full control over the territory. Though militarily outmatched, the Polisario will seek to draw Morocco into a protracted guerrilla conflict and step up attacks against Moroccan security and economic targets in the occupied territory, which Morocco illegally annexed in 1975.

This diplomatic failure risks expanding the Western Sahara conflict. Renewed fighting could further destabilise the Sahel and North Africa and, in a worst-case scenario, draw in Algeria. The country is the Polisario’s principal military backer and host, and has long viewed Moroccan encroachment along its south-western frontier as a strategic threat.

Solution

Washington’s miscalculation means that Europeans face the real prospect of a renewed and widening confrontation that could threaten their core interests, from migration management and energy security to regional economic integration. Yet Europe is not without leverage.

First, Europe should restrain Morocco and prevent the regional escalation that a Moroccan advance beyond the Berm could trigger, particularly if it draws Algeria directly into the confrontation. Buoyed by support from Israel, the UAE and the US, Rabat may have little appetite for compromise. But Morocco remains deeply dependent on access to European markets and continues to benefit from significant military and political support from key European partners, notably France and Spain. With stability in the Sahel and North Africa at stake—as well as their own strategic interests—Europeans should make clear that any effort by Morocco to expand the conflict would cost it economic, military and diplomatic cooperation.

Second, Europeans need to salvage diplomacy. Whatever the military outcome, the Sahrawi national movement is unlikely to disappear, and no durable settlement can be imposed by force. Sooner or later, the parties will have to return to UN-led negotiations, a point Europeans should impress on both Washington and Rabat while maintaining constructive engagement with Algiers.

But any renewed European diplomatic effort needs to avoid simply legitimising what Morocco has been unable to secure on the battlefield. Instead of maximalism, European diplomacy must prioritise compromise to reach a genuine third way for Western Sahara. The aim should be an outcome somewhere between independence and Moroccan sovereignty, in line with international law. The resulting proposal should draw on Morocco’s updated autonomy plan, originally published in 2007, and the Polisario’s proposed power-sharing framework of October 2025—and ultimately be put to the Sahrawi population through a referendum.

Context

Washington was apparently willing to sacrifice both the UN mission and a 35-year peace process in the name of what the US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, calls “historic progress”. Eager for a quick diplomatic win, it has closed the space for negotiations and risks creating regional instability. Now, with US backing, Rabat sees its claim to Western Sahara reaching its final stage in time for Morocco’s co-hosting of the World Cup in 2030.

Rabat’s pursuit of a zero-sum endgame comes as Western countries increasingly align with Moroccan demands over Western Sahara, spurred on by US and French recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory in 2020 and 2024. But a return to the inconclusive war Morocco fought against the Polisario between 1975 and 1991 is unlikely to produce a different outcome. At the time, military stalemate led the two sides into a ceasefire and the subsequent UN-led process—a process that survived even the Polisario’s declaration that the ceasefire was over in 2020.