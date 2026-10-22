Van guard: How Europe can kick its global diesel dependence

The EU should aim to get an extra million diesel vans off the road in the next five years. Doing so will not only help meet climate and air quality goals, but also reduce the bloc’s reliance on the internationally sourced crude oil needed to make diesel.

Although more than 90% of the EU’s diesel comes from its own refineries, nearly all of the crude oil that goes into it is imported. And the geopolitical cost of this diesel dependence has become clear in recent weeks. The Trump administration has pressured Europeans to release their diesel stocks or risk losing access to American diesel, and it also lifted some sanctions on Russian diesel. Russia is normally the world’s second-largest exporter of diesel, when Ukraine is not striking its refineries. And there is a fiscal cost too: member states, including Spain and Germany, have cut taxes on diesel amid the 2026 energy crisis, denying themselves important revenue.

Europeans have let this dependence drag on. Despite numerous climate targets and speeches on geopolitical independence, EU diesel consumption is no lower today than it was in 2007. Europe’s 31 million vans are a big part of the problem: they make up about 10% of the overall vehicle fleet but use 16% of the diesel.

How could the EU burn less diesel? Van sales are going electric: 13% of new vans sold in 2026 have been electric, up from 6% in 2024. With diesel prices surging in 2026, one Volvo executive told the Financial Times he thinks “this is the end of diesel” when it comes to new car sales in Europe. And EU policy is pushing that share higher, with a proposed target to cut average tailpipe CO2 emissions from new vans by 90% by 2035, compared with 2021 levels. The proposed Clean Corporate Vehicles Regulation would require a certain share of vans (and cars) registered by big businesses to be zero emission by 2030. (About 90% of vans registered in the EU are corporate vehicles.) These policy measures, alongside continual improvements in battery technology, mean Europeans are increasingly buying electric vans.

But progress is too slow. The average van on EU roads is already almost 13 years old. The persistence of old polluting diesel engines is emblematic of a general failure in climate policy: the world has added huge amounts of clean technologies without so far, on a global scale, reducing emissions from the existing stock of engines and other machines.

European policymakers need a programme that aims directly at fossil fuel displacement, not just clean energy addition. A targeted trade-in programme could do the job. European van owners who trade in a model (vans meeting Euro 5 or an earlier emissions standard ie, registered before September 2016) should receive a tax credit that can be applied to a new electric van made in the EU or a qualified partner country such as Britain. Indeed, if adopted as proposed, the Industrial Accelerator Act would generally require member states to restrict public subsidies to vehicles that meet the Made In Europe standard. National governments could manage the programme with domestic funding, using EU support, for example from the Social Climate Fund, where applicable.

Member states have introduced similar trade-in programmes before. After the 2009 financial crisis, countries used them mainly as stimulus measures, in some cases without putting emissions restrictions on the new cars to be purchased. France ran a means-tested scrappage programme from 2015-24, though this allowed the replacement to be a used car or combustion car. Italy allocated about €600m to a scrappage-linked EV bonus in 2025, which was so popular that it was nearly fully subscribed within 24 hours.

Such programmes have their flaws. They may pull forward purchases that would have been made later anyway, or the subsidy may go to wealthier people who could already afford a new EV. And these types of programmes also carry a high cost per tonne of CO2 saved. They are expensive as pure climate policy, and must be paired with policies like carbon pricing, fleet emission standards and investments in public transport rather than any type of private vehicles.

Still, one of the lessons the EU has learned in recent years is that the efficiency of climate policy is not the only consideration. The bloc has rightly decided not to rest its entire transition on the cheapest possible technologies, such as Chinese EVs or wind turbines, at the cost of damaging its own industry and losing political support for any transition at all. Giving an immediate boost to demand for EU-made vehicles would be welcome at a time when the EU automobile industry is under major pressure and needs more demand as well as more tariff protection. A van scrappage programme could provide demand certainty for the vehicles themselves. It could also do so for the batteries that power those vans. If paired with support for European sourcing, such as those in the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, this could encourage investment in the weak points of the European supply chain, like the chemical ingredients used to make lithium iron phosphate cathodes and the processed graphite used in battery anodes.

There are political benefits too. A programme focused on vans would likely reach voters sceptical of the green transition. Given that many European cities ban older diesels from city centres, and that vans are more common in rural or suburban areas, the owners of these vehicles may well live in places lacking high-quality public transport options. Therefore it would complement programmes like the French social leasing scheme, which gives low-income households a chance to drive an EV whose upfront cost they would not be able to manage—targeting people that climate policy often leaves behind. What is more, these vans are often essential for their owners, who may drive hundreds of kilometres a day to make business deliveries and thus feel the impact of high diesel prices.

Europe already retires or exports about a million vans (of all ages and kinds) each year. So were the target of retiring 1 million vans over five years to be hit, it would represent a 20% acceleration of the retirement of these fossil-fuelled vehicles—and the ones leaving the fleet would be the oldest and most polluting.

If the credit for each scrapped van was €5,000, the programme would cost €1bn per year for five years. A sum of €5,000 is enough to make a significant dent in the cost of a smaller EU-made van, which costs at least €20,000, or, more importantly, to cover the upfront cost of many van leases. If there were minimal upfront costs to switching to a vehicle with dramatically lower fuel costs, many more Europeans would go electric. This funding need not come from one budget pot or even from the EU; it could be a combination of national schemes. The €1bn cost only seems steep until it is compared to the additional €203m Europeans have been spending on diesel fuel every day since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February.

The old polluting vehicles still rattling along Europe’s roads are (in part) keeping the continent dependent on fossil fuels from partners as diverse as America, Saudi Arabia and India, whose supply can be unpredictable or disrupted by conflict. This is one variable the EU can influence directly: the EU should invest now to slash this dependence.