Today’s age of global rupture is compelling the EU and its member states to deepen strategic partnerships with countries around the world. ECFR conversations with senior policymakers in Brussels confirm the bloc is working to lock in a group of most trusted partners. Among other benefits, these partners will gain privileged status in future legislation such as the Industrial Accelerator Act.[1]

As a like-minded democracy and technology and defence powerhouse, South Korea is a country many European decision-makers look to within this emerging web of trusted middle powers. They hope it can help them diversify away from their security dependencies on Washington, on the one hand, and economic dependencies on Beijing, on the other.

But a recent diplomatic dispute between Seoul and Kyiv over the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea shows how differently Seoul and European capitals still view the same war and their relationship with Moscow. The incident risks driving the two partners apart and putting a strategic ceiling on their growing relationship.

Seoul and Europe do not need to see the Ukraine war identically; but they do need to agree on some strategic ground rules. European leaders, surprised by the severity of the Korean response to Ukraine, need a better understanding of the Lee administration’s strategic thinking. At the same time, Seoul should recognise that its positioning on Kyiv and Moscow will strongly influence what benefits it can obtain from Europe in the coming years.

More than prisoners

Under President Lee Jae-myung, South Korea recalled its ambassador and reduced staff at its embassy in Kyiv after Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, unilaterally disclosed the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war at September’s UN General Assembly. Seoul claims his words breached a clear understanding to keep the transfer confidential. From Seoul’s perspective, the disclosure not only damaged bilateral relations but also undermined its mid- to long-term strategy to improve relations with Pyongyang and reopen dialogue—a key policy priority of the current administration.

Although a recent meeting of both countries’ foreign ministers in Paris may have marked the beginning of diplomatic normalisation, Seoul’s initial sharp response sheds light on the administration’s broader foreign policy calculations. These are shaped by the profound legacy of the Korean war and the continued division of the peninsula. South Korea has long prioritised its alliance with America while seeking to maintain stable relations with both China—its most important market and North Korea’s main ally—and Russia.

From the perspective of many South Korean policymakers from the governing Democratic Party, and according to local foreign policy analysts, Russia is important for three reasons: its geographical proximity to Korea; the prospect of economic opportunities, including access to fossil fuels; and as a diplomatic avenue to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table.[2] Europe, by contrast, is geographically distant, has little influence on peninsula affairs and is therefore mainly seen as a market and economic partner, not as a key broker for South Korea’s most immediate security concern.

Under Lee, that hierarchy has sharpened. The government’s official key diplomatic tasks call for the “pursuit of stable management and development of ROK-Russia ties”. But they do not mention Europe at all, unlike the previous Democratic Party administration’s stated commitment to “Strengthening partnerships with European countries”. In a cabinet meeting in October, Lee advocated diplomacy with Russia “even in wartime” along with cooperation to secure access to Arctic shipping routes. Lee himself has also long been sceptical of stronger support for Ukraine, fearing it could undermine future relations with Russia.

The recent appointment of Song Young-gil as special adviser for “peace diplomacy” points the same way. A recipient of Russia’s Order of Friendship, and former president Moon Jae-in’s special envoy to Moscow, Song demanded a public apology from Zelensky over the prisoner disclosure within days of his appointment. He also advocated closer relations with Moscow during a recent event in the National Assembly entitled “Seeking Peace on the Korean Peninsula Through the Restoration of Korea-Russia Relations”. Given his and Lee’s repeated remarks about cooperation with Russia, the escalation with Ukraine might also have been meant as a signal to Moscow. The Kremlin certainly read it this way, with Russia’s deputy foreign minister noting South Korea’s “desire to normalise relations”.

None of this means Seoul is blind to the risks posed by Moscow. It has repeatedly voiced concern over—and called for the ending of—illegal military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. And, despite the diplomatic dispute, the government is increasing its non-military aid to Ukraine to $100m next year. But during an ECFR roundtable discussion in October, Korean experts argued that Lee’s government has come to a different conclusion on the war. It assumes the conflict is set to end sooner rather than later, which will in turn reshuffle the geopolitical cards. Seoul believes Washington’s re-engagement with Moscow will bear fruit, and that early outreach will position it well for what comes next.[3] And remaining open to Moscow costs little while offering opportunities to stabilise the Korean peninsula.

Not a side issue

The South Korean stance on Russia is not a side issue but a key criterion for cooperation

That calculation, however, risks overlooking Seoul’s valuable and growing defence and economic partnership with Europe. For Europeans, the defining security threat of the coming decade comes from Russia. Even an end to the war in Ukraine will not fundamentally change this sentiment. As the EU and member states seek trusted partners in the world, the South Korean stance on Russia is not a side issue but a key criterion for cooperation. This is especially true for frontline states such as Poland.[4]

Seoul’s harsh response to Kyiv and public overtures towards Moscow thus risk sowing doubt in European minds about South Korea’s reliability as a strategic partner. These doubts are rarely voiced publicly, but they are prevalent among European policymakers and diplomats engaged in these discussions.[5] They also predate the recent prisoner dispute.[6] Even some in the South Korean diplomatic community have warned that Lee’s policy on Ukraine and Russia could damage relations with Europe.

The risk is greatest for defence exports—which are Seoul’s economic priority in Europe. Unlike ordinary trade, arms sales and industrial cooperation require political trust, as projects and servicing can stretch across decades. Korean defence firms have benefited from Europe’s spending surge following Russia’s aggression: EU imports of South Korean arms and ammunition have risen almost tenfold, from €191m in 2022 to €1.82bn in 2025.

Hanwha Aerospace’s new plant in Romania and its joint venture with WB Electronics in Poland show Europeans integrating Korean firms into their long-term planning. But if South Korea diverges too far for European sensibilities on Ukraine and Russia, governments in Europe could come to see these partnerships as a liability in their planning on Russia. They may look for alternatives, even if these cost more.

Strategic reasoning may already have cost Korea valuable contracts. Shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean recently lost out to a German competitor as Canada’s preferred submarine supplier, with prime minister Mark Carney explaining that his government sought to “meet Canada’s combined strategic, security, and economic interests”. The German bid offered closer integration with European NATO allies. Although the decision was not directly linked to Ukraine, it suggests that, in defence, strategic alignment matters at least as much as technology and pricing.

Ukraine’s reconstruction is another South Korean economic interest at risk. Conversations with Korean experts indicate that, for many in Seoul, the war in Ukraine is seen less as a security question and more as a business opportunity.[7] The World Bank estimates recovery costs at $588bn, and Korean construction, energy and infrastructure firms are eyeing a share of it. Seoul has positioned itself as a key partner in this undertaking. But ultimately, contracts will be awarded in Kyiv, with much of the initial funding coming from European public money. Strategic mistrust could thus cost Korean businesses a substantial share of prospective contracts.

Listening and understanding

To safeguard the immense potential of deeper cooperation between Europe and South Korea, both partners should consider some ground rules.

First, Europeans need to accept that Seoul has its own strategic priorities. The continued division of the peninsula, where the great power interests of America, China and Russia intersect, means South Korea’s immediate priorities will not always match Europe’s. If Europeans expect Seoul to take their security concerns seriously, they should show more interest in South Korea’s own. That may include proactively offering to support peacebuilding efforts and dialogue on the Korean peninsula, for example through the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang.

Second, Seoul should recognise that deeper relations with Europe run through Kyiv. Europeans gain a lot from closer defence cooperation with Seoul, but they must feel confident that South Korea shares the goal of ending the war on terms acceptable to Kyiv and will enforce sanctions on Russia effectively and reliably. South Korea does not need to be a leader on Ukraine. But if Europeans interpret its moves as undermining their security, Seoul may find them raising the drawbridge.

Third, cooperation should be based on interests, not values. The Lee administration explicitly describes its foreign policy as pragmatic and interest-led. Europeans should stress the concrete gains of a predictable South Korean position on Ukraine and Russia and hence a closer strategic partnership with Europe: deeper defence-industrial cooperation, a larger stake in reconstruction, and bigger market shares in other strategic sectors, from batteries and electric vehicles to chips and artificial intelligence. They should make this case not only to the government but to Korean industry, which commands significant influence in policy circles.

With better mutual understanding, the “prisoner dispute” can be the beginning of a more mature strategic partnership for Europe and South Korea, rather than the start of growing strategic mistrust.

[1] ECFR conversations with senior European Commission officials in Brussels, October 2026.

[2] Alexander Lipke’s conversation with a South Korean international relations expert, Seoul, July 2026.

[3] ECFR roundtable discussion on South Korean foreign policy held under the Chatham House rule, Berlin, October 2026.

[4] Alexander Lipke’s conversation with a Polish defence expert, Teams call, 29 October 2026.

[5] ECFR roundtable discussion on South Korean foreign policy held under the Chatham House rule, Berlin, October 2026.

[6] Alexander Lipke’s conversation with an EU official, Berlin, December 2025.

[7] ECFR roundtable discussion on South Korean foreign policy held under the Chatham House rule, Berlin, October 2026.