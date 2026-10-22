Trump’s Russia deals are not his to make

Donald Trump is in a giving mood. In September US envoys offered Moscow inducements in Ukraine peace talks: access to part of the Russian central-bank reserves that European governments immobilised in 2022, and the purchase of Lukoil’s foreign business by investors who happen to be close to the envoys. In separate discussions, US officials explored the sale of Gazprom’s stake in the Nord Stream gas pipeline to an American company.

On October 9th Trump announced that American firms could import Russian diesel. Seven days later, he waived part of the new sanctions on Russia from the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act that Congress passed in September. Trump is not known for his attention to detail and it shows: many of the things that Trump is offering Moscow are not Washington’s to give. Europeans have leverage, but EU governments need to act fast.

On paper, Europe looks like a bystander in recent business talks between Washington and Moscow. Start with Russian oil firm Lukoil. The company is on the US sanctions list, but not on the EU’s. As a result, the only conditions for the sale of Lukoil’s foreign business are those that the US Treasury sets. The story is similar for Nord Stream, a gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany. EU sanctions bar European companies from doing business related to the pipeline. However, they do not prevent Gazprom from selling its 51% stake in the pipeline to an American buyer.

The fate of Serbian refiner NIS, whose largest shareholder is Russia’s Gazprom Neft (a subsidiary of Gazprom), further demonstrates how the EU is often failing to make the most of its leverage. Since the US Treasury designated Gazprom Neft and NIS in 2025, Washington has set every deadline for the sale of the refinery. Brussels has not said who should own a refinery that receives its crude oil from JANAF, a pipeline running from the Croatian coast. Moreover, NIS has escaped EU sanctions that target dealings with Russian energy firms. This is because Gazprom Neft trimmed its stake in NIS to just under the 50% threshold that would trigger the ban.

The picture looks bleak for Europe, but all is not lost: each of the three items on Trump’s list of inducements sits on European soil or depends on European law.

Exhibit A is sanctions. Trump may have waived part of the Graham act, but the EU renewed its own measures against Russia in June 2026 for 12 months. Exhibit B is Russia’s foreign-exchange reserves. Euroclear, a Belgian firm subject to EU law, holds the bulk of the roughly $300bn of Russian central-bank reserves that Western countries have immobilised. Only EU governments can amend the regulation that keeps the money under EU jurisdiction. Exhibit C is energy assets belonging to Lukoil and Gazprom. Lukoil’s foreign assets often sit on EU soil: the Burgas refinery in Bulgaria, the Petrotel refinery in Romania, a stake in the Zeeland refinery in the Netherlands and the Teboil petrol-station chain in Finland. Meanwhile, Gazprom owns Nord Stream alongside German, French and Dutch shareholders, and the pipeline lands in Germany. With this in mind, European governments should consider three moves.

First, the EU should require its own approval for sales of Russian-owned energy assets located on EU territory or subject to EU sanctions. Approval should depend on Russian concessions, not on the presence of Americans in the deals.

The bloc already has instruments at the EU and the national levels. At the EU level, the council can impose sanctions on Lukoil, with an exemption for the sale that copies the US Treasury’s negotiating licence (the permit that lets Lukoil negotiate a sale despite sanctions). With this move in place, closing any deal related to Lukoil would require EU authorisation. The European Commission should also review whether Gazprom Neft controls NIS: although Gazprom Neft holds less than 50% of NIS, EU measures ban dealings with firms acting at the direction of a sanctioned company. Finally, the council could clarify whether current sanctions cover a change of ownership for Nord Stream. At the national level, the EU countries where Lukoil’s assets sit—chiefly Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands and Romania—can co-ordinate their investment screening mechanisms instead of acting separately.

Second, European governments should decide how long they will keep buying Russian gas, because that decision determines the value of Nord Stream.

A US investor who buys Gazprom’s stake in the pipeline knows that their investment is worth something only if Russian gas flows freely to Europe. Under current EU law, imports of Russian pipeline gas will end by September 2027. If this date holds, the pipeline has no customers and a stake in Nord Stream is worth little. The risk is that the date slips. On October 19th Slovakia and Hungary asked Brussels for flexibility on the timeline. The rise in pro-Russian far-right parties, with a high-stakes presidential election due in France in spring 2027, adds to the likelihood of a delay. If the EU moves the date for a ban on Russian gas, Brussels should set a new one soon—and the ban should enter into force before the end of Trump’s term in January 2029.

Third, European governments should answer Washington’s request regarding Russia’s central-bank reserves with a fresh counter-proposal: counting the financial claims that Russia, Ukraine and Europe hold against one another.

Reconstruction comes first. In February 2026, the World Bank estimated that Ukraine’s reconstruction needs stood at $588bn. The assets that Western companies lost in Russia through seizure or write-off come second; in February 2025, the Kyiv School of Economics put such losses at over $170bn and the Kremlin keeps seizing assets. With these figures in mind, a back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that Russia’s liabilities stand at more than twice its immobilised central-bank assets. The EU could create a body to settle these claims, drawing on the International Claims Commission for Ukraine that the Council of Europe is setting up.

Three objections come to mind with this plan. The first is that resisting Trump comes with a price. The US president could pressure both Ukraine and Europe, including with threats of tariffs on buyers of Russian energy under the Graham act (an interesting twist, considering he has waived the act’s provisions for these). Trump faces strong political opposition to his concessions to Moscow, however, and companies could grow nervous about insider deals. If the Democratic Party wins control of Congress in the midterms, potential investigations could lead to additional constraints.

Whether Europeans have a say in Trump’s deals with Russia is not a decision for Washington but for EU governments. The next EU sanctions package may be a good place to start

The second objection is that imposing sanctions on Lukoil needs unanimity among the 27 EU member states. Yes, but national investment screens do not. The third objection is that US-friendly owners of Russian assets are better than Moscow-connected ones. This is not necessarily true; the US-friendly owners could resell the assets to, say, well-connected Russians. Besides, sanctions aim to cut the money that reaches the Kremlin. A sale that sends funds to Russia defeats this purpose.

Russia’s immobilised central-bank reserves are in Belgium; Lukoil’s refineries sit in Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Romania; Nord Stream’s landing point is in Germany. Whether Europeans have a say in Trump’s deals is not a decision for Washington but for EU governments. The next EU sanctions package, due in weeks, may be a good place to start.