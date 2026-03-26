The Trump trap: Why Meloni’s referendum defeat is a warning for Europe

It had to happen sometime. This week, Giorgia Meloni’s long run of political invincibility ended—and her friendship with Washington is partly to blame.

After more than three years of relative stability for the prime minister, Italians decided against her proposed judicial reform in a constitutional referendum. Although the vote was ostensibly a technical matter concerning the separation of judicial careers, it quickly became a referendum on her government. With a high turnout of 59% and a resounding 54% voting “no”, Meloni is sure to be worried. The defeat has stripped away the veneer of Meloni’s domestic popularity. Underneath lies a growing disconnect between her sovereigntist position that has seen her cosying up to President Donald Trump and the economic damage caused by her American ally.

The debate in the lead up to the vote saw not just domestic opposition to constitutional changes, but a sense of geopolitical anxiety among Italians. Data from major polling institutes indicate that public opinion is quite opposed to Trump’s policies, and it is easy to highlight the gap between the narrative of a government that guarantees the “national interest” and the reality of a government that is failing to protect Italy from external shocks induced by its main ally. In particular, Meloni’s ideological closeness to Trump comes with significant political liabilities if Italians see her as following along with his disruptive foreign policy. ECFR polling from last November had already revealed—before the conflict with Iran—a significant drop in those who appreciated Trump’s policies, even among voters of Meloni’s party, Brothers of Italy. This “Trump trap” gave the referendum an added dimension: a judgment on a leadership that seems too reluctant to defend Rome from the punitive costs of Washington’s strategic choices—not least a war of choice with Iran.

The international context has acted as a silent but powerful advocate for the “no” camp. The worsening conflict in the Middle East and the resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz have hit Italy harder than any other European nation thanks to its heavy energy dependence on the Gulf. Analysts have warned of an impending recession, with a projected 1-1.5% spike in inflation driven solely by the Iranian conflict. For the manufacturing heartland of northern Italy—a key electoral base for the governing coalition—the surge in energy costs could be seen as a direct failure of the state to protect the national economy. In any case, Italy is embarking on a new, frantic search for gas, and Meloni was forced by these circumstances to travel to Algiers again on Wednesday.

Even within the centre-right electorate, there are clear signs of opposition to a foreign policy that treats Italy as a collateral victim of Trump’s “America First”

These economic pressures are exacerbated by the way the US administration treats its allies across the Atlantic. Trump’s pay-to-play model for NATO security and the threat of punitive trade tariffs on exports have created a sense of vassal sovereignty in Italy rather than true independence. Even within the centre-right electorate, there are clear signs of opposition to a foreign policy that treats Italy as a collateral victim of Trump’s “America First”. Rather, it is in favour of stronger European integration. This shift suggests that Italians may be growing increasingly wary of a prime minister who aligns with a destabilising ally at the expense of domestic stability and European cohesion.

For Europe, the Italian vote is a case study. Meloni’s defeat has wounded her status as the vanguard of the European conservative right. This could offer an opportunity for the more moderate or pro-European voices within her government to challenge the narrative that right-wing populism is the only viable path to national strength. If a more moderate shift in policy does not prevail, Rome will become even more entangled in the fate dictated by Trump and Meloni’s decline ahead of next year’s elections could be inexorable. The defeat may also be a warning sign for other friends of Trump, not least Viktor Orban in Hungary who has a tense election coming up in two weeks’ time.

When the US entraps a member state in conflicts that undermine its security, the “defence of national interests” line can be the first casualty. The lesson for European leaders is clear: true sovereignty requires genuine independence. One cannot claim to prioritise the national interest without defending it from the economic diktats and military costs imposed by an unstable ally. To survive such geopolitical instability, European leaders must move towards a more pragmatic, interest-driven cohesion that refuses to remain in the shadow of the destabilising man in the White House.