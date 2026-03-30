The Far Right’s False Pacifism Is Endangering Europe

Europe’s nationalist parties talk endlessly about defending European countries, but they are the least willing to confront hostile foreign governments. By taking a weak security posture, these leaders are practically inviting other countries to escalate their threats to Europe’s way of life

Nicu Popescu @nicupopescu.bsky.social on Bluesky
Co-director, European Security Programme
Distinguished Policy Fellow
External publication

The European Council on Foreign Relations does not take collective positions. ECFR publications only represent the views of their individual authors.

Author

Nicu Popescu @nicupopescu.bsky.social on Bluesky
Co-director, European Security Programme
Distinguished Policy Fellow

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